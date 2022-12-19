HomeNetflix Reality Shows

Netflix’s new competition series Dance Monsters has some people confused and others in awe of the CGI concept. Up for grabs for the competitors on the show is a life-changing cash prize.

Dancers from all over the world are taking part in the series which dropped, popped, and locked on Netflix on Friday, December 16.

The first three episodes saw viewers get acquainted with some of the monsters including Jellifer and Marsha.

Let’s find out more about the Dance Monsters prize and when the show’s winner is set to be announced…

Who are the Dance Monsters?

Dance Monsters host Ashley Roberts is joined by a panel of judges who are no strangers to busting a move. Ashley Banjo, Lele Pons and Ne-Yo make up the show’s judges.

There are 15 Dance Monsters competing in the show, for the first three episodes, the monsters are split into groups of five. In each of the first three episodes, one monster is eliminated.

The Dance Monsters are as follows:

  • Beti
  • Jellifer
  • Roberta
  • Marsha
  • Jam
  • Peaches
  • Chester
  • Rocky
  • Flame
  • Grummy
  • Hammer
  • Candy
  • Slink
  • Darcy
  • Ferg
Dance Monsters cash prize

For the contestants taking part in Dance Monsters, there’s a life-changing sum of money up for grabs.

Many of the show’s dancers have been close to, or have had a taste of, becoming professional dancers.

For some of them, it’s been years since they set foot on stage.

If they make it to the final and win the show, they’ll bag themselves $250,000.

The show’s winner will be announced during the final episode which comes out on December 30.

The contestants win more than money

Of course, it’s not all about the cash prize, many of the Dance Monsters are still gaining an experience of a lifetime from being on the show.

Many of the contestants described the experience of becoming their Dance Monster as being “magical” and that they had a new-found confidence in their character.

Jam said: “Seeing my monster for the first time was insane.”

The contestants get to pick up the dreams they let go of years ago and get back out on stage and do what they love most, which is dancing.

