Ashley Banjo has taken on a new role judging in Netflix’s Dance Monsters, and fans want to know his net worth after his successful career of 13 years.

The star first appeared on our screens in 2009, when he won Britain’s Got Talent with his dance crew Diversity. The dance group are still thriving, taking their routines on tours around the country. Ashley also has an impressive solo career, becoming a familiar face on our screens as a presenter and judge on a variety of shows.

We take a closer look into Diversity frontman Ashley Banjo and his net worth.

Ashley Banjo’s net worth

According to WealthyGenuis, Ashley Banjo has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

Much of the star’s fortune is thought to come from his many TV gigs since his rise to fame in 2009.

Before becoming a judge on Netflix’s Dance Monsters, Ashley also joined ITV’s Dancing on Ice panel as well as Got To Dance, to name a few.

Ashley Banjo announces split from wife

Ashley and his wife Francesca recently announced their split on Instagram. In a joint statement they said:

“After much thought and consideration we both feel now is the time to share some personal news. Nearly 18 months ago we took the difficult decision to separate. After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.”

The BGT dancer concluded that he would be making no further comment.

Ashley and Francesca wed in 2015 after they had been dating for 10 years. The couple have two children together, Rose and Micah.

Dance Monsters drops three new episodes

Netflix recently dropped three new Dance Monsters episodes, and fans are absolutely loving them.

The streaming service dropped episodes 4, 5, and 6 on December 23 and the contest is hotting up after the Dance Monsters perform duets to avoid eliminations.

The last two episodes of the series will be released on Friday, December 30.

