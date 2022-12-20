Dance Monsters judges Lele Pons, Ashley Banjo and Ne Yo have their work cut out when it comes to deciding the contestants’ fate on the new Netflix series.

Brand new Netflix show Dance Monsters kicked off on December 16 and sees dancers transformed using CGI technology into adorable-looking monsters.

The monsters provide the dancers with a unique opportunity to take to the stage and many of them say they have a new-found confidence as their monster counterparts.

Ne Yo is critiquing the monsters on the show alongside Lele and Ashley. So, let’s find out more about the judge and how he’s been sharing his dance steps with the world for many years.

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for MSC Cruises

Ne Yo on Dance Monsters

Sitting on the Dance Monsters judging panel is Grammy-Award winning RnB artist Ne Yo.

He’s best known for hit singles including Because Of You, So Sick, Closer, Hate That I Love You, Push Back, Miss Independent, and One In A Million.

Ne Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, is 43 years old. He rose to fame in the early 2000s but before becoming a singer himself, he wrote songs for other artists. One that many may know is Mario’s Let Me Love You.

Ne Yo teaches his dance steps

Of course, being a world-renowned singer means touring the globe and putting on shows.

With that comes learning choreography and keeping an audience engaged with your moves.

Ne Yo clearly has no trouble doing that. He has appeared on TV shows to teach people some of his routines.

In 2018, he appeared on iHeartRadio to teach fans his moves. The artist said that the choreography for his song Push Back was “simple, yet very effective.”

He’s also judged dancers on other shows such as World Of Dance. He said that he was happy to be called the show’s “hard judge” in a 2017 interview with Build Series.

Ne Yo’s video One In A Million went viral

Speaking on the SELF YouTube channel, Ne Yo looked back at the “Internet’s Biggest Viral Dance Videos,” one of which was his very own.

Speaking of his One In A Million video, released in 2010, Ne Yo said that it was a part of his “directorial debut.”

He had a team work with him on the choreography. Ne Yo described the moves as “easy to learn” and “easy to do if you try it for yourself.”

At the time, Ne Yo said his video for One In A Million had 207m views. However, it now has over 3m. Check out the One In A Million video below…

