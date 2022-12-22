Dance Monsters judge Lele Pons has never been shy about her nose job and 2022 marked eight years since the surgery – check out her flashback photo below.

Lele Pons kicked off her career as a Viner but, years later, the 26-year-old can proudly count herself a YouTuber, actress, singer, and now dance judge.

Lele – born Eleonora Pons Maronese – is reining in fans with her addictive personality on Dance Monsters as she judges the contestants’ mind-blowing routines while they prance around as avatars. Think The Masked Singer but with a few moves.

The first three episodes aired on December 16, marking her first project with Netflix. That’s not the only reason why the 12th month is big deal for the star, though. Loyal fans will know it’s been eight years since her nose job, which she so proudly flaunted on Instagram.

Lele Pons honors nose job’s 8th anniversary with throwback snap

Forget Christmas, Lele is celebrating her impressive nose job. On December 8, the actress posted a side-by-side shot of her old schnoz alongside her sculpted new feature, .

“Can you tell?” she joked in the caption before giving credit to her surgeon Dr Kassir. Both images are from awards shows, with the recent photo taken from her appearance at Premios Lo Nuestro.

Lele went through with the procedure in 2014 at age 18 after considering a nose job since she was a young teen.

“I decided to do something that I always wanted to do since I was 13, and I finally got a nose job,” she said at the time. “Do what makes you happy and comfortable; this is me now.”

According to Dr Kassir, Lele had her bump removed, the nose tip lifted and deprojected, and her profile straightened. She looks amazing!

Lele has been transparent about surgery from the start

The internet personality has helped lift the taboo of plastic surgery in the entertainment industry by acknowledging the procedure, as well as exposing her old photos. Being a star during Vine days, however, there was definitely no running from fans digging up any cringy childhood snaps.

“Yes I got a nose job!” she clarified in 2015. “This is something I always wanted to do and waited until the right time to do it! It was my own choice. The important thing is that you don’t change who you are inside!”

To admire her nose in action through Netflix’s expert angles, you can catch the next three episodes of Dance Monsters on Friday, December 23. The final two instalments arrive on December 30.

