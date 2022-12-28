Dance Monsters dancer Marsha is fighting for her spot on the Netflix show. She might be making the other contestants on the show hungry, but the only thing she’s hungry for is a place in the final of the series.

As with all the monsters on the show, Marsha has a dancing background and had a career as a professional in the past.

Let’s find out more about the Dance Monsters marshmallow monster. She received some wise feedback from the Netflix show’s judges, Lele Pons, Ne Yo, and Ashley Banjo, during episode 4.

Marsha revives her passion on Dance Monsters

The dancer behind Marsha said that it felt “absolutely incredible” seeing her monster for the first time.

Her favorite dance genre is jazz and she says on the show that her dancing style is similar to her personality – filled with attitude and sass.

She’s been out of dancing for some years as she’s now a mother-of-one.

Marsha added that she now teaches kids how to dance, so the focus isn’t on her anymore.

Dance Monsters’ Marsha was a Miami Heat dancer

Marsha left her dance dreams in the past but she wanted to show her daughter that dreams don’t have to die.

During episode 4, Marsha said that her first dance on the show was “nervewracking” but that the performance “lit her up inside.”

Marsha was a Miami Heat dancer for four years. She said that during her time as a dancer, Chris Bosh, Dwayne Wade, and LeBron James were all on the team at the time she was a Miami Heat dancer.

Given that Wade, James, and Bosh all played for Miami Heat from 2010 until 2014, Marsha would have been a dancer for the team during that time.

Her first dance saw her bust moves to Taylor Swift’s ME!. Marsha’s second performance saw her dancing to That’s My Girl by Fifth Harmony.

Speaking of her time as a Miami Heat dancer, Marsha said that they were some of the “happiest times” of her life.

Dance Monsters judges want to see more from Marsha

Following her That’s My Girl performance, the Dance Monsters judges had some feedback for the marshmallow monster.

Lele said that she loved Marsha’s “attitude” but also thought that the dancer “held back.”

Ne Yo said that there were a couple of moments where he thought Marsha “ran out of steam.”

Finally, Ashely said that Marsha’s performance didn’t “take off” like he wished it had.

However, she is one of the contestants who has flown into the semi-final – literally – it’s her superpower in episode 7.

