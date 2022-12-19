Dance Monsters is the new Netflix competition which uses CGI to bring performances to live on a screen. Wondering which location it was filmed? Ashley Banjo and his fellow judges met at a small town in the UK.

Amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars bring their best moves, hoping to wow the panel of judges and win $250,000. Ne-Yo, Lele Pons and Ashley Banjo serve as judges, while Ashley Roberts serves as host.

So, where was Dance Monsters filmed and is it a well-known filming location? Reality Titbit has the scoop and insights on where the top celebrity judges gathered in the hopes of crowning one of the 15 contestants the winner.

Where is Dance Monsters filmed?

Dance Monsters is filmed at Black Hangar Studios in Lasham, Alton, in the United Kingdom. Those who got to watch filming were asked to meet inside Festival Place shopping centre, before being taken by coach to the studios.

Known as a “one-stop-shop” film and television studio, it has the UK’s largest permanent Green Screen Cyclorama and is actually one of the biggest studios in the country. It has full production facilities including large workshops, too.

Disney’s Dumbo was filmed at the same location, as well as The Grand Tour, Salmon Fishing In The Yemen, The North Water, Live Another Day, and one of the biggest franchise films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

When was Dance Monsters filmed?

Dance Monsters was filmed in October 2021. It was released over a year later, in December 2022, much to the sealed lips and excitement of judges like Ashley Banjo, Lele Pons and Ne-Yo, and host Ashley Roberts.

People were seen queueing up inside Festival Place shopping centre on Friday and Saturday last year from 9am to secure a place to watch the show, with tickets provided by Applause Store.

Audiences were sworn to secrecy

Those in attendance of Dance Monsters live shows were sworn to secrecy about the identity of the judges and host, Basingstoke Gazette reports. It comes after they received free tickets to watch the Netflix series in person.

Audience members were asked to sign a contract agreeing not to disclose any details about the show. However, not everyone who initially queued up reportedly secured a place in the live audience and were turned away.

Applause Store allocates more tickets than the show has capacity for, meaning people are given a space on a first-come-first served basis on arrival at Festival Place, which left many people disappointed at not getting in.

