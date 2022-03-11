











Daniel “Mr Super Prime” Daggers is the latest addition to Netflix’s The Parisian Agency, where the Kretz family allow cameras to document the ins-and-outs of a real estate firm worth billions.

Known as the estate agents who sell the most exclusive houses in France, Kretz & Partners are the main stars of the Netflix show. With its popularity as high as other real estate shows like Selling Sunset, it’s no wonder season 2 is out.

They meet with Daniel during the season, known in the industry for resigning from Knight Frank estate agency after posting photos of multi-million pound mansions on Instagram. Put it this way… some clients didn’t like the publicity.

His $4billion worth of sales’ skills are now at the Kretz’s advantage. We researched just how much they are worth.

NETFLIX: Who is Charina Sarte from The Parisian Agency?

Screenshot: Daniel Daggers Instagram

Who is Daniel Daggers?

Daniel is a real estate agent known as “Mr Super Prime.” He features on season 2 of The Parisian Agency and has been awarded the UK Property Advisor of the Year, with $4 billion worth of sales behind him.

The Netflix star is also the founder of Team Dr Dre, his own business which focuses on the world’s most desirable homes. He approached the Kretz family after watching the series and they have worked together for the past year.

One of the world’s leading real estate agents, Daniel has managed the sales of record-breaking deals on some of the UK’s most expensive homes. The property advisor and agent isn’t a stranger to listing $11million or so homes!

He started his property career aged 17, after a broken collarbone ended his dream of becoming a footballer professionally. Years since then, he has added helping sell a £95 million mansion near Buckingham Palace to his CV.

Love helping people. That’s the trick. — Daniel Daggers (@daniel_daggers) January 28, 2022

The Parisian Agency: Daniel’s career

Daniel Daggers started as a junior at a local estate agency and worked his way up, joining Knight Frank in 2007. He resigned from there in November 2019 after sharing pictures of multi-million mansion on Instagram.

He has sold homes to clients of extremely high net worth, including American billionaire Ken Griffin, who he sold London’s most expensive property sale to in 2019. The owner now has a £6.8 billion net worth to his name.

The Kretz family have listed an €80 million mansion in Paris and a €120 million Venetian-style home in Cannes owned by Daggers’ clients, so it looks like their partnership is already a success!

Binged season 2 of ‘The Parisian Agency’ on @NetflixUK Amazing properties, a family who I’d love to have apéro with, and a possible drinking game out of the number of times a Kretz family member says ‘Daniel Daggers’… — Rebecca W (@ReallyRew) March 7, 2022

WOAH: Who is the richest Apprentice winner? See where they are now!

The Kretz Family’s net worth

The Kretz family are worth over $20 million. Given that the family deals in luxury properties, you might assume that they’d have a significant net worth. And that assumption would be correct in this instance!

Olivier Kretz alone is reported to have a net worth of $20 million. As CEO of the family’s company, it is unsurprising that he would have the highest fortune. The net worth of the other family members combined with his would be more!

With Olivier’s wife Sandrine Kretz a leading businesswoman, and listings on their website showing properties up for sale for $25 million, it’s clear that the commission on one sale alone is enough to keep their wallets more than full.

WATCH THE PARISIAN AGENCY ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK