Down to Earth launched to Netflix on Friday, July 10th and introduced viewers to “wellness guru” Darin Olien.

The show is fronted by Darin and his friend, Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron. Darin and Zac met years ago, bonding over their love of fitness and wellness. Zac was introduced to Darin as a sort of guide to healthy living, as Darin had established himself as “the Indiana Jones of Superfoods” thanks to the publication of his wellness book in 2015.

During Down to Earth, Zac and Darin talk about the latter’s success in this particular industry. This has led to some questions about his net worth, and how successful his 2015 book really was. It turns out that Darin has his finger in many pies and has established himself as a business entrepreneur over the years.

So, what is Darin Olien’s net worth? Find out about the Down to Earth host’s successes here.

Darin Olien’s career explored

Darin Olien found fame as an author, exotic superfood hunter, entrepreneur and wellness guide. Working on Down to Earth has been Darin’s first foray into television, however he already has experience in the media; Darin is the host of the popular podcast, The Darin Olien Show.

Darin previously worked with fitness-company Beachbody to formulate Shakeology. This is one of the top super food supplement shakes in the USA. He also helped create Beachbody’s plant based “Ultimate Reset 21-day” detoxification program.

On top of this, Darin also worked to create an app called 121 Tribe. This app is to help people learn about whole food plant based eating, recipes, easy to follow education, habit tracking and exercise.

In 2015, Darin published ‘SuperLife: The five fixes that will keep you healthy, fit and eternally awesome’. This is potentially his best known work.

Darin Olien: Net worth

Darin Olien’s exact net worth is not known, but we can take a good guess by exploring the success of his businesses.

He is the owner of two businesses: Darin’s Naturals, LLC. and SuperLife.

Darin’s Naturals was founded in 2010 and reportedly has a revenue of $1,000,000. In contrast, SuperLife gets a reported $200,000 in revenue. SuperLife reportedly only has one employee, which we can assume is Darin Olien himself. If this is the case, Darin will be earning that $200,000 for himself annually.

Darin’s book has been published for 5 years now but is getting more traction since Down to Earth aired. As of publication date, the SuperLife book is Number 34 in the Amazon Best Seller’s Chart. This means he could be selling over 1,000 copies a day, according to this calculation. This could bring in over $12,000 per day, of which a significant portion would go to Darin Olien.

It is likely Darin Olien’s net worth is in the six-figures. One estimate has stated Darin Olien’s net worth is approximately $300K – $400K US dollars, as of 2020.

Darin and Zac’s net worth compared

Zac Efron rose to public prominence due to his affiliation with Disney. He starred as the lead, Troy Bolton, in the High School Musical franchise.

Although many thought his connection to Disney would hold him back, Zac has gone on to have an extremely successful career in Hollywood. Over the years, Zac has starred in the likes of Hairspray, 17 Again, and Baywatch (2017). He has also shifted to more serious roles in the hit musical The Greatest Showman and as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Zac Efron’s current net worth is estimated at $24-25million (£21.4million).

