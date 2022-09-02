









As Dated and Related make its Netflix debut, we explore the lives of two contestants: The Parsianji twins. Read on as we take a look at the careers, social media and age of Diana and Nina Parsijani.

Brand new on Netflix today is a dating show with a twist. Dated and Related asks just what would happen if your sibling got close personal with your dating life.

The series, which spans ten episodes, sees six pairs of siblings couple up with potential new partners in a bid to win $100,000.

One set of twins in the running to win the life-changing sum is the Parisanji twins. Only by watching Dated and Related will you find out if the Parsijani’s help one another find a partner or just step on each other’s toes, but in the meantime, here’s what we do know about them…

Diana and Nina Parsijani got master’s degrees on the same day

Well, for a start, Diana and Nina are clearly the resident Dated and Related brainboxes. And not only that, but they also take the idea of doing everything together very seriously.

As per their joint Instagram, Diana and Nina both completed a master’s degree and graduated, on the same day, from Bond University in the Gold Coast, Australia.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, the pair then went on to secure a second master’s together in June 2017, this time from the International University of Monaco, France.

While it is unclear what the pair studied, with four master’s degrees across two continents between them, the Parsijani twins clearly have a shared thirst for knowledge and a passion when it comes to traveling the world!

The twins share a joint Instagram

When it comes to Diana and Nina, the sharing doesn’t stop at their university educations. The twins also share an Instagram together, @ninaxdiana, where they boast over 16,000 followers together.

As per their bio, which reads “Yes, there are two of us here”, the twins are based in London and use their Instagram to regularly update their followers with their latest outfit pics and joint selfies.

The twins have even caught the eyes of some showbiz royalty, with the likes of Girls Aloud icon Nadine Coyle even reaching out to respond with love hearts on a recent selfie of the pair.

Diana and Nina also post to a joint TikTok account, where fans can gain a behind-the-scenes look at what life as a successful online twin is like.

What we know about their careers

While the pair like to show us their lives from all angles, there are some things they’ve kept quiet.

For example, neither Diana nor Nina has revealed what their age is on any of their socials. Additionally, details about what the pair do for a living are hard to find.

Some reports claim that the twins both work as jewelry specialists, though that remains unconfirmed. Their bio does state that they are ‘Gamers’ by profession, but unfortunately, it would appear that’s just a jokey job title.