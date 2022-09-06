









Spoilers: Dated and Related sees sibling pairs help their brother or sister find love. Julia Perfetto joined the series alongside her protective brother Daniel, and fans are already calling them the show’s “best sibling duo.”

With their sights set on the $100K reward up for grabs, Daniel chose co-star Chris Hahn for his baby sister to go on a date with, even though Julia was more inclined towards Joey Roppo following a speed date session.

Joey and Julia ultimately ended up kissing and started dating each other. However, she was put off when she saw a bromance developing between him and her brother. So, who is Julia in the real world?

Photo Credit: Ana Blumenkron

Get to know Julia Perfetto

Julia is the sibling of Daniel Perfetto on Netflix’s Dated and Related season 1. The 23-year-old is a certified personal trainer from Ontario, Canada, who started working out when she was 17 years old.

Having had a passion for health and fitness ever since, Julia obtained her Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University in 2021 and shortly after that, decided to pursue fitness as a full-time career.

With at least 23K followers on Instagram, the Netflix personality is definitely no stranger to being in the limelight. On February 16th 2021, a then-21-year-old Julia took to Instagram to reveal she is letting go of her previous IG account.

She said she would be starting a new journey as following certain people has affected her mental health, and would be making her account a fitness-based page. Her older brother Daniel, 25, is also passionate about working out.

If you thought 23K followers on Instagram was a lot, wait until you see Julia’s TikTok fame. She boasts at least 170K followers, which is expected to rise after her Netflix debut, and over 4M likes!

Her account is filled with gym videos, from advising followers on exercises to perform instead of pull-ups, to foods she eats on a daily basis. More recently, Julia shared a video of her brother at a young age saying he would look after her.

Fans have flooded her videos with love since she appeared on Dated and Related. While one viewer said her and Daniel are the “best sibling duo on the show”, another wrote: “Binged watched it all, you two were definitely my favorite.”

Julia’s personal training career

Julia offers online coaching, which includes meal plans customized to the client, as well as glute and nutrition guides. Her Healthy Eats recipe book will set back clients $15, while her 12-week gym guide costs $50.

The Netflix star also sells a $25 six-week at-home workout guide. However, for free, Julia’s TikTok followers are regularly treated to advice on how to perform certain movements using weights and machines.

Applicants wanting Julia’s expertise have to be at least 18 years old, and will have access to an app where they can reach her 24/7. They can also view and schedule workouts with exercise video demonstrations and track weights.

View Instagram Post

WATCH DATED AND RELATED ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK