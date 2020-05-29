Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s been just around a year and a half since Dating Around first came to our screens and quickly became Netflix’s hottest dating show. Obviously, it now has more competition with the likes of Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle joining Netflix’s ranks, but Dating Around is still a fan-favourite.

And now we have the second season!

Fans have been patiently waiting on Netflix to drop the sophomore season and the time has finally come: we have a confirmed release date!

Find out when to expect Dating Around on your screens and more on what’s to come.

What is Dating Around?

Dating Around largely follows a format similar to that of Channel 4’s First Dates. However, where First Dates sees a whole cast of daters go on blind dinner dates, each episode of Dating Around focusses on just one dater on five separate blind dates.

The aim of the game is to decide which of the five dates warrants a second dinner.

In season 1, the restaurant featured in Dating Around was Brooklyn’s Samui. It has yet to be confirmed whether they are returning to this location for season 2.

Dating Around was applauded by viewers for its diversity, with a both straight and LGBTQ+ cast members.

Dating Around season 2: Release date

Friday, June 12th

The second season of Dating Around will return to Netflix on Friday, June 12th.

There were six episodes in the first series and it has yet to be confirmed how many episodes will come in the second. Typically, second series always increase the number of episodes, so hopefully we will get to meet eight daters this series!

Dating Around fans demand season 2

We’re sure fans will be over the moon when they hear the release date for season 2 is just two weeks away.

Since the show aired, many have taken to Twitter to share not their want, but their need for a second season.

One viewer recently tweeted: “we are all stuck so it’s time to drop season 2 of #DatingAround. We are all still on the #LoveIsBlind high. Bring it on in!”

Another tweeted that he was rewatching season 1 and added: ” I seriously need there to be a Season 2 of this show.”

Hi, I'm ready for season 2 of #DatingAround @netflix Please put it on Netflix this instant. K. Thanks — Anna (@whaaatevs) February 28, 2019

