Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When Dating Around first launched to Netflix in February 2019, it proved that the streaming service had the chops to produce top-tier reality TV content.

The dating series follows a similar format to Channel 4’s smash hit First Dates and sees one single go on five blind dates. After all of these blind dates, they then select one of the blinds to go on a second date with. Although it hasn’t yet had any romantic success stories, that hasn’t discouraged fans from watching.

When Dating Around season 2 dropped to Netflix on Friday, June 12th 2020, the series introduced viewers to six new daters.

Everyone had their favourites, but one participant the viewers loved – in particular – was Heather. So, where is Heather now? What happened after her date with Ernesto?

Who is Heather?

Heather Salvaggio is the star of episode 4. She is a 26-year-old makeup artist and hairstylist living in New Orleans. Heather is Sicilian-American.

On Heather’s website she writes:

To me, makeup has always been the perfect way to express yourself and accentuate your features. My art brings the best you to the surface. I only use products I believe in and trust to give you the best, long lasting glam.

Heather clicked with her Dating Around date Ernesto as the two bonded over their shared living experience. Both were living with their parents in New Orleans when filming took place. It is unknown if Heather is still living with her parents.

MEET THE CAST: We found Deva from Dating Around season 2 on Instagram!

Meet Heather’s date Ernesto

Heather’s dates on the show were Ernesto, Truman, Deavhon, Montrell and Lawrence. Although all of the dates went well, Heather’s date with Ernesto was the greatest success. They bonded over their love of Peaky Blinders, fun history facts and finished off the date with a kiss.

Ernesto Posadas is a sales executive for an international airline. Ernesto is also from New Orleans but his mother is from Honduras and his father is from Guatemala.

Viewers were pretty happy that the date between Heather and Ernesto went well. One viewer tweeted: “Heather and Ernesto were so freaking cute. All their banter was amazing. They were so playful with one another. It was wonderful, I’m so happy this worked out.”

DATING AROUND: What happened next for Justin and Ann?

Ernesto from #DatingAround just raised my stardards to another level ✨ also Heather and him were made for each other, I love to see it!! — i- (@itoui_) June 15, 2020

Where are Heather and Ernesto now?

We did some digging on Instagram and found that things are still more than friendly with Heather and Ernesto.

In March 2020, Heather shared a selfie of her 1950s makeup look and Ernesto filled up her comments section with compliments. Ernesto wrote “Hot damn,” accompanied by some love hearts. Heather responded to him: “Be still my heart.”

Now, this could just be innocent banter, but if you follow both Dating Around stars on Instagram, it’s pretty clear they like the majority of each others’ posts. They also tend to comment on each others’ pictures with heart or kissing emojis. This could be Dating Around’s first success story!

You can follow Heather on Instagram @hsalvaggio.

We also found Ernesto on Instagram under the handle @ernestoarmand0.

WATCH DATING AROUND SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK