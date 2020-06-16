Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Dating Around returned to Netflix for its sophomore season on Friday, June 12th after nearly a year and a half’s wait.

Fans of the dating series, which has been praised for its authenticity and diversity, welcomed six new daters into their lives.

Season 2 followed the exact format as season 1, however this time in a brand new location. Despite the lack of format change, viewers still had questions about the filming process and how they seamlessly blend all five dates into one another, with the same settings, setups and outfits.

So, if you’re asking ‘Is Dating Around filmed over one day?’, we have the answer! Find out how they film the Netflix dating series here.

Is Dating Around filmed over one day?

No.

Although Dating Around gives off the impression that all of the dates are filmed across one day – the single dater wears the same outfit for each date – they film the blind dates across one whole week.

For continuity purposes, production must intervene with the date. For example, on Ben’s dates in episode 1, he brings all five women the same bunch of flowers. However, there are moments when you can tell that they have been filmed on different days, as episode 6’s Demi wears different shoes on two of the dates.

So wait. How does Netflix's #DatingAround work? Does this person go out on 5 different days to the same place wearing the same clothes doing the same things ordering the same food??? pic.twitter.com/vVJZ3zWGXZ — Dinasaurus Rex (@chrysalis11) June 13, 2020

Dating Around’s filming process

Lex Liang from season 1 episode 3 was interviewed by TIME about being on the show. He explained that the series was shot over the course of a week. Lex, however, had a slightly different filming experience, as he could not take time off work to be on the show.

Lex explained how filming worked for him:

We would shoot for eight to 10 hours, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I would meet somebody for like an hour and we would do drinks and then they would reset. We would go away and take a break or the bartender would bring me another cocktail.

Dating Around’s showrunner Alycia Rossiter told Vulture: “Most people can’t go on five dates in five nights and still handle the regularities of their everyday life.” This is why they ask the participants to take time off of work.

Where is Dating Around season 2 filmed?

The first series of Dating Around was filmed in New York. The second takes place in New Orleans.

The wine bar where all of the blind dates are held is Oak. This is a popular spot in East Carrollton.

