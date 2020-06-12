Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix’s latest docuseries, Lenox Hill, is being heralded as the real life answer to Grey’s Anatomy.

The series takes a fly on the wall look at the working lives of four doctors at the Upper East Side’s Lenox Hill Hospital: Dr. David Langer, Dr. John Boockvar, Dr. Mirtha Macri and Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson.

This team of four core MDs is comprised of two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OB-GYN. As we follow them through their day-to-day work life, we are given an all-access look at how a busy New York hospital functions.

David Langer is the Chief of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill and has an impressive track record working in the medical field. We’ve done some digging to find out more about Dr. Langer’s background. Here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Dr. David Langer?

David Langer, MD is the Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital. He is 56 years old in 2020.

Just like his fellow cast member Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson, medicine runs in David’s family. He is a third generation doctor!

David obtained a degree from the University of Pennsylvania and its medical school. He graduated in 1991. This is also where he completed his neuroscience residency.

In 2004, David joined St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital as the Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery. He remained in that role until 2010, when he joined North Shore-LIJ and Raj Narayan’s new academic neurosurgery department.

Then, in 2013, David Langer joined Lenox Hill Hospital as the Director of Division of Neurosurgery. One year later he was promoted to Chief, then in 2017, David earned the title ‘Chairman’.

Is Dr. David Langer married?

Yes.

In a tweet from December 2018, David mentioned that he has a wife and family. In this tweet, David describes her as “amazing” and “the toughest woman around.” It talks about how she suffers from severe migraines.

It is also known that David has a daughter called Molly Rose, who is currently a senior in high school. He also has a son called Ben who we found on Twitter.

From David’s Twitter header image, it looks as if he has three daughters and a son.

Follow David Langer on Twitter

To keep up to date with the latest on the Lenox Hill doctor, then you can follow him on Twitter!

We found David under the pretty explanatory handle @drdavidlanger.

Currently, David has a following of over 1,900. He shares with his followers his latest news, updates on Lenox Hill, plus more about his research.

WATCH LENOX HILL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK