Demetrius ‘DC’ Calip on Last Chance U: Basketball is no stranger to the game. His father is an ex-NBA player meaning the ELAC guard has basketball in his blood, and a lot of inspiration to look up to.

Last Chance U: Basketball shows Coach Mosley on his journey to coaching the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) and hopefully lead them to success and victory.

We look into DC, his Instagram, and his famous father.

Who is DC from Last Chance U?

DC, full name, Demetrius Calip II, is a guard who plays for the ELAC Huskies. In fact, DC is not the first in his family to play the game.

Demetrius’ father, who also goes by the name Demetrius Calip, actually played in the NBA for none other than the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 season.

In his own right, DC II has had an impressive record as a basketball player during high school. Cinemaholic reports that he was affiliated with Nike in 2018 as one of the Nike Elite 100.

DC is still at ELAC

Demetrius “DC” Calip II, at the time of writing, is currently still playing for ELAC in the 2022-2023 season.

In the Netflix series, the guard didn’t have an easy season with the Huskies. We saw a tough conversation between him and Coach Mosley where he told DC that his ability was there, but at that time he was in another world.

In a discussion about his ego, Coach Mosley also Demetrius that everyone needs some humbling to be coached, even DC junior’s dad would have needed it.

If DC follows in his father’s footsteps, we’re sure we’ll see him playing in the NBA soon!

Meet Demetrius Calip on Instagram

DC has already had a taste of fame with his father, and now it looks like he’s about to receive his own. The star is already all set up for it though, with an active Instagram account.

He has 50 posts on the platform at the time of writing, where he showcases his basketball skills, alongside his fashion sense.

The ELAC guard can be found on the platform @princexdc. He currently has just over 5000 followers on the site, but we’re sure these numbers will be set to rise in the weeks to come.

