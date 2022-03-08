Deepti’s recent snap has fans convinced she’s dating Kyle













After an adorable reunion episode of Love Is Blind in which Deepti and Kyle admitted they were fond of each other – Kyle even said he loved her – fans have been wondering whether the pair are now dating.

Kyle and Deepti both failed to find love with their original partners. However, the pair did have a connection during the pods. Some fans think the dating rumours are true after Deepti recently shared a snap that had fans in a frenzy.

Reality Titbit has all the tea on the pair as well as what the future may hold for the two.

Deepti. Picture: Love is Blind Season 2 Reunion | Shake Claims Love Is Blurry | Netflix

Are Kyle and Deepti dating?

Neither Kyle nor Deepti have confirmed they’re seeing each other but a breadcrumb trail has led fans to speculate. During an interview with Elite Daily, Deepti opened up about her relationship with Kyle and explained:

Kyle and I, we are figuring it out. Not a lot of people know we had a really strong connection in the pods. I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle. Deepti, Elite Daily

Eagle-eyed fans clocked on to this as, although Deepti didn’t confirm the dating rumours, she didn’t deny them either. Kyle had fans’ hearts melting at the reunion with his wonderful words about Deepti. He said:

I should have tried harder for you. I mean, I love her so much. She’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me. That’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry. … I love her. She’s the best. Kyle Abrams, Love Is Blind

Deepti’s snap has fans convinced the pair are dating

The main thing that had fans convinced at a budding romance between the pair was Deepti’s Instagram picture she shared. It showed the cast of Love Is Blind at the reunion, which she captioned: “Oh, but I did find love.”

Some fans think this could be about the girls and the friendships she made or about her own self-love. However, the majority of audiences think she’s referring to Kyle. His response to the post could be even more of an indicator. He replied: “Did you?”

His comment received almost 15K likes and fans are now dying to know whether the couple have started dating.

Fans rooting for Deepti and Kyle

Deepti and Kyle’s respective partners weren’t the most popular on the show, to put it politely, and Shake and Shaina were both bashed for the way they treated their original partners.

Since the reunion show and Kyle’s confession, Twitter has been blowing up with fans urging the couple to give a relationship a shot. Here’s just some of the tweets we’ve seen:

I never imagined Deepti and Kyle being a thing. My jaw dropped when Kyle confessed to Deepti during the reunion of Love Is Blind. Now, I see myself shipping them 💖

They both deserved better. Twitter

The way Kyle and Deepti could’ve been a power couple. Twitter

Nah, Kyle and Deepti have to date. They are perfect for each other. Twitter

