Dez Washington is one of the basketball players featured on Last Chance U: Basketball season 2. He’s the only team player returning to ELAC, everyone else who’s playing during the 2022 Netflix show is a newcomer.

Because Dezmond has experience of being on the East Los Angeles College team, his coach, John Mosely, is looking to him to lead this season.

Let’s find out more about ELAC Huskies player Dez Washington. The Last Chance U: Basketball star had to juggle being a father and making it in the sport in season 2.

Meet Dezmond Washington

Dezmond Washington appears on Last Chance U: Basketball during season 2 episode 1.

He’s 22 years old and plays as a guard/forward on the team.

Dez attended Blair High School, he’s 6ft 6 and hails from Morrilton, Arkansas.

Dez Washington stars in Last Chance U

Along with other players including Bryan Penn Johnson, Damani Whitlock, and Brandon Wilson, Dez Washington is a basketball player on the ELAC Huskies team.

Speaking on Last Chance U: Basketball Dez said: “I gotta make it in basketball so I don’t think about nothing else.”

His coach, Mosely, said of him: “The one returner is Dez Washington. But now he’s called upon to be a leader.”

He continued that Dez has a lot of “grown man stuff going on” as he has a son.

Rob Robertson added that Dez is “the most likable guy on every team he’s ever played on.”

Where is the Last Chance U star now?

Dez Washington’s basketball career began when he was at Blair High School in Pasadena, California.

He went on to play for ELAC. Since Last Chance U: Basketball, Dez has moved teams to the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles.

He’s attending UMN Crookston and “plans to major in general studies,” per is bio. It also states that he: “…is the son of Shanna Washington.”

Dez can be found on Instagram with over 4.7k followers at @dez.2xs.

The basketball player is clearly continuing with his passion and dream of making it in the sport to support his son.

Dez shares a Story Highlight on his Instagram page for his son named Prince and often writes that he’s his “twin.”

