Love Is Blind fans want to know if Jackelina Bonds kept the ring after new episodes dropped on Friday, April 7.

The Netflix show’s fourth season is in full swing in 2023 and while some people think they’ve found ‘the one’, others are having some issues in their relationships.

Hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind returns with a batch of new couples. They’re all taking part in a unique social experiment that aims to find out whether looks really are an important factor when it comes to marriage.

What happened with Jackie and Marshall?

Love Is Blind season 4 stars Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds hit it off during the pods episodes.

Marshall, 27, works as a marketing manager, while Jackie, 27, is a dental assistant.

The two initially seemed like a great match but by episode 7 they hit a rough patch.

The episode saw Jackie say: “I’m really stressed out, I don’t think I can do this…” before meeting Marshall’s family.

The family meeting still went ahead and Jackie and Marshall continued in the experiment.

Love Is Blind couple had intimacy issues

As the experiment rolled on for Marshall and Jackie, the two kept hitting more rough patches.

Episode 8 saw Marshall explain that the relationship was “bleak,” although he “genuinely does love” Jackie.

Marshall added that he saw Jackie as a “project, with potential,” which didn’t go down particularly well.

However, he did tell her that he “loved” her, as she planned on packing her things.

The two apologized to one another and made up.

Marshall said that he and Jackie were “designed for one another” and questioned why he was “so unclear” about their relationship in episode 9.

Jackie also had some home issues going on when filming the show as her father was sick.

Did Jackie keep the ring on Love Is Blind?

During Love Is Blind season 4 episode 9, Jackie didn’t show up for her wedding dress fitting while Marshall was choosing what he wanted to wear for his big day.

Fans later saw Jackelina meet with Josh Demas, 30, during the series.

Josh said that “losing” Jackie was his “biggest regret” and that he wanted to “be together”.

Marshall and Jackie later met to have a conversation – which was pretty tough viewing.

Jackie explained that she “can’t love” Marshall, adding that he needed “a lot of security.”

He asked why she accepted his proposal. Jackie explained that “in the pods” what she felt was “real.”

She said that she met with Josh and that she was attracted to him.

The dental nurse added: “I’m just telling you Marshall that I just can’t be with you.”

Marshall replied: “I would like the ring back because you don’t deserve it…”

However, Jackie said that she wanted to keep the ring, adding: “I accepted it because I wanted to marry you.”

After her decision, fans asked whether it was Mashall who forked out for the ring. The show pays for the engagement rings on Love Is Blind.

Jackie said that she didn’t know what may develop with Josh after breaking things off with Marshall. Jackie and MMA fighter Josh had connected earlier on in the show during the pods episodes.

After Jackie said she wanted to keep her engagement ring, many viewers of the Netflix show took to social media to call for her to return it to Marshall.

