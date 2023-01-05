Did Shubham Goel win The Circle? The Netflix star makes a surprise appearance on season 5 of the show in 2023.

The Circle season 5 dropped on Netflix on December 28 and episodes are dropping weekly. When Shubham arrived on the show, many viewers will have recognized him from a previous season.

Some fans of the series may be wondering whether Shubham won The Circle when he first appeared on it. So, let’s find out more about him. This time around he’s catfishing as a woman named Sasha.

Who is Shubham on The Circle?

Shubham Goel is a reality TV star who has appeared on Netflix show The Circle.

He hails from the US and currently works as a Product Manager at eBay per his LinkedIn page.

Shubham is 26 years old and lives in the Bay Area, California.

Find Netflix star Shubi on Instagram at @shubham_goell where he has 544k followers.

He also has a YouTube channel where he has over 2,000 subscribers.

Shubi joins The Circle season 5

Stepping back into The Circle for a second time, Shubham says that the experience is “surreal”.

He was a player on The Circle season 1 and was himself. Shubham said that he played an “honest, loyal, true game.”

When it comes to social media, Shubham hated it during season 1, but now he can see some upsides to it.

This time around, Shubi is catfishing on the show and he’s playing as a woman named Sasha.

Sasha is 23 years old. She’s single and works as a blogger.

Did Shubham win The Circle?

No, Shubham didn’t win The Circle season 1.

He played himself in season 1 and made it all the way to the final. Shubham came in second place behind the show’s first-ever winner, Joey Sasso.

Joey also played himself. He was 25 years old and hailed from Rochester, New York.

Samantha “Sammie” Cimarelli came in third place on The Circle season 1.

