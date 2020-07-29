Down to Earth on Netflix has brought our childhood High School Musical star back on our screens, but this time for an educational travelling show.

Fans were ecstatic when they heard that Zac Efron was presenting the show, exploring the world to “find some new perspectives on some very old problems”, alongside wellness entrepreneur Darin Olien.

The pair travelled to Sardinia, Iceland and London, amongst many other countries, to visit the likes of power plants, individual towns and even to taste different types of tap water.

But viewers have been curious to find out if the 32-year-old actor got sick during the show. It follows a social media post that had everyone worried about the earth enthusiast… Find out what happened below!

Did Zac get sick while filming Down to Earth?

No.

Zac allegedly contracted a bacterial infection in Papua New Guinea. It appears that he was filming for another show called Killing Zac Efron, which looks like it as filmed before Down to Earth. News reports say he was flown to Australia for life-saving treatment following a medical emergency in December last year.

Zac confirmed the news that he became sick on his Instagram: “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern.

Down to Earth fans think the show caused Zac’s illness

Although Zac claimed he bounced back from the illness at the end of last year, fans were convinced he had fallen ill while filming the recent Down to Earth show.

Many thought the filming had taken place prior to this year, which would make sense as travelling was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic shortly after February. It is not known when the filming took place.

Come on. He nearly died for this! — JP (@jperp88) July 13, 2020

didn’t zac efron almost die or did i make that up — ܐܹܢܟܝܼ (@ankidouna) July 14, 2020

Didn’t he almost die filming this? — king of the monsters (@DripTowers) July 10, 2020

His new look, which surprised fans watching the Netflix series – without his blonde hair – was first posted to his Instagram at the end of January.

But reports say he fell ill during survival show Killing Zac Efron, which will demonstrate the actor attempting to survive while staying in a remote location in the wild.

Zac on Down to Earth

Zac is seen exploring sustainable energy sources in Iceland, tasting tap water in Paris, and ponders on what the key is for a long life when he visits Sardinia.

He has been praised by fans for educating them on the world’s climate and promoting sustainability.

During the visit to Sardinia, he meets elderly people and finds out how the area lends itself to greater longevity. He is stunned by a 98-year-old woman called Liliana who excels when performing a cognitive test.

In Episode 4 of the show, he revealed: “I got to get out of Hollywood dude, I’m done. It’s not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally sound life.” But seconds later, he says he’s doing research and would never leave.

