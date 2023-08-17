Tyson and Tommy Fury feature on At Home With The Furys, sharing the ins and outs of their large family background. The Netflix show follows the success of the heavyweight champion’s boxing career. Now, fans are asking, do Tyson and Tommy Fury have the same parents or mum and how many brothers do they have?

Boxer Tyson Fury lets fans into his huge mansion filled with six children and both him and his wife, Paris Fury, in the new Netflix series. He is joined by Love Island star Tommy Fury and his fiancee, Molly-Mae Hague. The family dynamic is confusing fans, especially when it comes to Tyson and Tommy’s parents.

Do Tyson and Tommy Fury have the same parents?

Tyson and Tommy Fury have the same father but have different mothers. Tommy’s mum is Chantal but they both have the same dad, John, a former boxer, 58, who has trained both of his sons.

Older brother Tyson Fury left school when he was 11 and joined his father and three brothers tarmacking roads. His mother Amber had 14 pregnancies in total, but only four of the children survived.

Tyson’s mom has not watched any of her son’s fights and prefers to stay out of the limelight, but she has a good relationship with him. Both Tyson and Tommy were brought up in Manchester.

How many brothers does Tyson have?

Tyson has four brothers – all John Fury’s kids – with half-brothers Roman, Tommy, Shane, and John Jr, who all have different mothers. ​It was just Tyson and Tommy who followed in their dad’s footsteps.

Fury began boxing at the age of 10. His father, John, trained him until 2011. Then, his uncle Hughie Fury trained him until he died in 2014, after which Fury’s other uncle Peter Fury trained him.

Tommy, who was born on May 7 1999 in Manchester, England, started his professional boxing career with a win over Jevgenijs Andrejevs in 2018. Their father competed in the 1980s as “Gypsy” John Fury initially as a bare-knuckle and unlicensed boxer, and then as a professional boxer.

John’s decision to train his two sons helped them become the professional boxers they are today. John had a professional record of 8–4–1, with one of his losses being to Henry Akinwande.

Get to know Tommy Fury’s mum

Tommy’s mum Chantal is of Mauritian descent. She brought him up in Manchester with John, who she married in 1989, and they have two sons together, Roman and Tommy.

Chantal lives in Ireland and was on Love Island when she visited her son in the villa. Tyson’s mum, on the other hand, is more private. When she gave birth to Tyson, he was born three months premature.

“I looked on Google the other day and there’s not one picture of my mother on the internet. That’s crazy isn’t it?” Fury told the Irish Mirror. “She has never been to one of my boxing fights.”

