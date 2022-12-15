My Unorthodox Life fans may be wondering whether Batsheva Haart wears a wig as she hails from the Orthodox Jewish community. The 29-year-old was a married woman when fans first met her on the Netflix show in 2021.

However, when season 2 dropped on Netflix, Batsheva explained she and husband Ben Weinstein had parted ways. The couple were together for ten years but she was seen dealing with a divorce during season 2.

At the same time, her mother Julia Haart was also going through a divorce. The Haarts have been living a life different from the one they were used to in an Orthodox Jewish community. Let’s take a look at whether Batsheva wears a wig nowadays.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for BlogHer

Does Batsheva wear a wig?

No, Batsheva Haart doesn’t wear a wig.

She often sports different hairstyles on her Instagram page as she is a social media influencer.

Batsheva also shows off different fashion looks during her time filing for My Unorthodox Life seasons 1 and 2.

Batsheva explains wigs in the Jewish community

Speaking on episode 2 of her podcast, Heart To Haart, Batsheva said she grew up “ultra-orthodox, very religious” and attended an all-girls school.

Hey Alma reports Batsheva was asked whether Orthodox Jewish married women “cover their hair and with what?”

She explained: “Yes, mostly with wigs. But where I grew up some people said wearing a wig wasn’t modest enough because it was like fake hair, so I even knew people who wore something synthetic on their head or just a hat.”

Bustle also reported in 2021 that when Batsheva lived in the Orthodox Jewish community she was “expected not to wear pants or any revealing clothing and to cover her hair with a wig.” Since leaving the community, the publication reported Batsheva has been “eager to experiment with her style.”

See Batsheva Haart’s hairstyles now

While Batsheva was used to different expectations in her former orthodox life, she’s now donning all kinds of fashion and hairstyles. She can be found on Instagram with 543,000 followers at @batshevahaart.

Batsheva wears all kinds of looks on her IG page and styles her hair in many ways. She can be seen with a simple straightened look, wearing plaits, curls, side partings, ponytails, or half up and down do’s.

Batsheva also has 1.4 million TikTok followers. On her page she shares videos on press-on nails, ‘Get Ready With Me’ make-up tutorials, and different ways she styles necklaces from her range with The Clear Cut.

WATCH MY UNORTHODOX LIFE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know