









Dubai Bling has us looking into the lives of the city’s rich and glam, but as always, the thing at the top of fans’ minds is the cast members’ dating lives. Included in that is Ebraheem Al Samadi.

It’s not surprising seeing as the first time we see him is on a blind date. Fans were invested in his love life from the get-go and they now want to know more. Has he finally found his dream woman to gift his roses to?

So, the question everyone wants to know is, does Ebraheem Al Samadi have a wife? We take a look.

Who is Ebraheem Al Samadi?

Ebraheem is one of Dubai Bling’s wealthiest cast members, having been an entrepreneur for 20 years. Seeing as the star is only 34 years old, this means he started at age 14!

But what business venture can a 14-year-old possibly have? Well the answer, in Ebraheem’s case, is eBay where he would sell thrift shop goods out of his mother’s Florida apartment.

Ebraheem is now most well-known for owning the company Forever Rose, ‘ a gift that will last a lifetime.’ We see him gift one of his roses to LJ on their blind date, however she doesn’t seem too impressed!

Does Ebraheem Al Samadi have a wife?

From the start of the show, we see Ebraheem looking for someone to settle down with and he’s set up on a blind date with LJ.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out as they had hoped. Apparently sending someone out a private helicopter doesn’t work these days! But has his luck changed now?

It seems not, as at the moment it doesn’t seem like he has a wife or is dating anyone. Within public knowledge, anyway.

Inside his Instagram

The first thing to do when looking for someone’s relationship status is check their Instagram for clues, right? So that’s exactly what we did!

It seems Ebraheem is focusing on himself and his business at the moment, but with 114k Instagram followers, he probably isn’t short of attention.

We’re sure he’ll have many people sliding into his DMs now he’s a Netflix star!

Dubai Bling Season 1 is airing now on Netflix.

