Julia Haart, star of Netflix’s hit reality show My Unorthodox Life, is in the middle of a bitter legal battle with ex-husband Silvio Scaglia. They went two to two over modeling agency Elite World Group, but does Julia Haart own EWG after she was fired?

As people pick sides and each camp throws shade at the other, we look at the company Elite World Group, the proverbial football in this brutal match between Julia Haart and ex-husband Silvio Scaglia.

Fans of the Netflix hit My Unorthodox Life will know all about Elite World Group and the role it played in the series and what role Haart played in it. However, those of you who have not seen My Unorthodox Life might not know what all the fuss is about.

So let’s find out what exactly is Elite World Group and what role Julia Haart does or doesn’t play in the business.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Elite World Group

What is Elite World Group?

According to its website, the Elite World Group identifies itself as “the world’s first talent media company, representing a powerful roster of personalities across fashion, entertainment, and culture.”

Their goal is to improve and maintain the social media presence of various brands, athletes, celebrities, etc..

Although Haart and Silvio Scaglia made the company a household name with its features on the Netflix reality show My Unorthodox Life, EWG has actually been around for almost 50 years.

EWG was founded in Paris in 1972 by John Casablancas and Alain Kittler. EWG is actually made up of two independent modeling agencies Elite Model Management. Elite Model Management became a subsidiary of Elite World S.A., which main shareholder is Silvio Scaglia. Scaglia controls his stake through managing the company Elite World Group, which he purchased in 2011.

EWG manages Elite MM along with The Society Management (The Society), Women Management, Supreme Management, Elite Model Look, and Women 360 (W360).

Does Julia Haart own EWG and why was she fired?

After Haart married Scaglia in 2019 he made her co-CEO of the company Elite World Group and the couple ran the business together for nearly two and a half years.

However, in February 2022 season two of the Netflix reality show, cameras caught Scaglia firing his then-wife after he claimed she misappropriated funds from the company.

Silvio sued his soon-to-be ex-wife for $850,000. He alleged it was “illegally taken” by Julia Haart after she was fired from Elite World Group.

Haart not taking her firing lying down, filed her own lawsuit in Delaware in February 2022 seeking “damages following her firing, claiming evidence proved she owned 50% of the company.”

However, in May, the court ruled in Silvio’s favor, stating that Julia did not actually own 50 percent of their companies, which included Elite World Group.

This means as well no longer being the CEO of EWG she also does not own part of the company either.

EWG employees pick sides

As the bitter match between Haart and Scaglia continue employees of Elite World Group have started to pick sides, with some jumping ship to Haart’s.

In January this year, a former executive assistant, Tania Choen, to fashion modeling exec Silvio Scaglia allegedly became so disgusted with his attempts to smear his wife, reality star Julia Haart, in court that she testified against him in court.

According to Cohen’s sworn statement, Scaglia was hell-bent on “destroying [an] innocent woman,” and that he had her search company accounts to find any trace of shady dealings by the My Unorthodox Life star — but she found none. The case is ongoing.