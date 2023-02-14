Nick Lachey is helping our favorite Netflix stars find their Perfect Match, but do he and his perfect match Vanessa have kids?

The Lacheys have been in a public relationship for over a decade, and although they appear on a number of shows together, their children are rarely seen on screen. On Perfect Match, audiences will only get to see Nick, however.

Here’s what you need to know about Nick Lachey’s children.

Does Netflix Perfect Match host Nick Lachey have kids?

Yes, Nick Lachey has three children: two boys and a girl, named Pheonix, Camden, and Brooklyn.

Camden is the oldest at 10, Brooklyn is 8 and Pheonix is 6.

All three of Nick’s kids are from his current relationship with wife, Vanessa. The couple wed in 2011, and had their first child a year later, in 2012.

Nick’s kids didn’t ‘approve’ of him until he won the Masked Singer

Although their dad was the founder of the heartthrob boy band 98 Degrees, as well as going on to host and feature in countless reality shows, Nick Lachey said his children “didn’t approve” of him until he won the Masked Singer.

In an interview on The Ellen Show after the win, Nick said: “They didn’t care about 98 Degrees or any of that stuff, but when I won Masked Singer, that was the moment dad became cool.”

Nick won season 5 of the Masked Singer dressed as Piglet where he beat finalists Jojo and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Nick says he feels ‘grateful’ he didn’t have kids with ex-wife Jessica Simpson

Although they were married for 4 years from 2002 to 2006, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson don’t have any children together.

In a 2014 interview on Jenny McCarthy’s show Dirty, Sexy, Funny, Entertainment Tonight reports, Nick said he was grateful he didn’t have children with Simpson.

“In our situation,” he explained, “that was probably the best thing that could have ever happened that we didn’t have kids.”

He continued: “And look, you’re always going to love your kids no matter how you feel about their other parent, but all things being equal, it was the best thing probably for both of us that we went on with our lives.”

Just like her ex-husband, Jessica Simpson, also went on to have three children with her husband Eric Johnson.

