Perfect Match has brought together a bunch of our favorite stars, including Dom, who appeared on Netflix’s first season of The Mole. Fans who didn’t watch the show are desperate to find out more about the star including his age and Instagram, so we’ve got you covered!

Despite not winning the show, he’s hoping to win this time and land his Perfect Match. At the end of the last episode, he and Francesca Farago seemed to be going strong.

We take a closer look into Dom Gabriel from Perfect Match.

Dom was on Netflix’s The Mole

Dom first appeared on our screens when he starred in the first series of Netflix’s The Mole. He’s also a singer and songwriter for the band DØNTCALL.

Many fans thought Dom was ‘too nice’ for The Mole, as Dom said himself on Perfect Match: “The basis of my show was all about lying cheating and stealing.”

He’s not the only The Mole cast member to appear on the Netflix dating show. Although he has not arrived yet, the winner of the show Will Richardson is set to enter. The two didn’t end on good terms, so we’re sure they’ll be some drama there.

Dom’s age makes him the same age as Francesca Farago

Perfect Match star Dom is 29-30 years old. He was 29 when The Mole premiered in October 2022. This makes him a similar age to Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Fargo, who turns 30 at the end of this year.

For those hoping he’s still single after his Perfect Match stint, Dom can be found on Instagram @dontcalldom.

The Mole turned Perfect Match star can be found promoting his music, modeling, and posting topless pics for his fans to drool over.

The Mole star got off to a strong start on Perfect Match

At the end of episode 4, we saw Dom and Francesca become the most compatible couple. However, it seemed to go downhill when Francesca decided to go on a date with newcomer Damian, who she’d already had a history with.

It seems like it carried on going downhill from there as Francesca is now in a relationship with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan.

However, there’s no bad blood between the two, and Dom even went to Disneyland with Francesca and her new boyfriend.

Taking her Instagram story, Francesca captioned a video of the gang: “I’m third wheeling today @dontcalldom @jessesulli lol.”

