Just when we thought Next in Fashion couldn’t get any better, they bring none other than fashion icon Donatella Versace to guest judge in season 2.

We had to wait three years for season 2 of Next in Fashion, but with guest judges like this, it was definitely worth the wait. If a star-studded host lineup of Tan France and Gigi Hadid wasn’t enough for you, we’re sure the guest judges will be.

We take a closer look into Donatella Versace and her iconic fashion career.

Donatella Versace’s fashion career spans more than four decades

Fashion fan or not, Donatella Versace doesn’t need an introduction, but we’ll give her one anyway.

The Italian designer is one of the most legendary designers in the industry, with a career spanning over four incredible decades.

The forefront of the Versace empire, the brand has launched off into furniture and hotels, and who doesn’t want one of the iconic dressing gowns?

If any judge is going to make the Next in Fashion season 2 cast nervous, it’s going to be Donatella Versace.

Next in Fashion isn’t Donatella’s first Netflix appearance

Well, kind of. The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the story of Donatella’s brother and founder of Versace, dropped on Netflix in 2018.

Although Donatella didn’t feature herself, the role was played by Penélope Cruz. Talking to Vanity Fair on speaking to Donatella before playing the role she said:

“I could not say yes without making a phone call to Donatella, talking to her, and seeing how she felt about me doing that. She was not really involved in the development of the series. But she told me, ‘If somebody’s going to do this, I’m happy it’s you.’”

The icon will be joined alongside other A-List celebs

Although it’s hard to top fashion royalty, Next in Fashion has more impressive judges lined up including Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain.

Season 1 saw guest judges Eva Chen and celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart take the stage when Minju Kim was crowned winner, followed by runner-up Daniel Fletcher.

The designers have gone on to have incredible careers after, so we’re sure the season 2 cast will be just as successful.

