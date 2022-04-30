Dorothy Wang’s father has a net worth of $3.6Bn and runs a Bling Empire













In January 2021, Bling Empire was a shiny new addition to Netflix. In the first season, made up of eight episodes, the lavish lives of Anna Shay, Kane Lim, Christine Chiu, Kim Lee and co were explored. The level of wealth that the Bling Empire cast members possess is pretty out of this world with Christine Chiu shutting down Rodeo Drive for an event.

Christine also revealed during season 1 that her husband, Dr Gabriel Chiu is 24th generation, direct descent of the Song Dynasty. The Netflix show is back for a second season in 2022, kicking off on May 13th and Kevin Kreider, Jaime Xie and the rest of the cast are returning, along with a newcomer to Bling Empire, Dorothy Wang.

Bling Empire: Meet Dorothy Wang

Dorothy Wang is a brand new addition to Netflix’s Bling Empire in 2022.

She’s 34 years old and was born in Beverly Hills, California.

Dorothy attended the University of Southern California but it looks like her work in life has been less studious and more entertainment-based. She’s no stranger to reality TV as she was a cast member on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills from 2014 to 2016. She was also on Famously Single from 2016 to 2017.

Dorothy’s father is Roger Wang

Having a father who is a billionaire isn’t that much of a shocker if you’re a cast member on Bling Empire and it looks like the newbie to the group comes with that status.

Dorothy’s father is 73-year-old Roger Wang. He has a net worth of $3.5Bn as per Forbes and, as per the site: “He is the head of Golden Eagle International, which builds malls and office buildings in eastern China“.

Forbes writes that Roger’s wealth initially came from building condos in LA but he later returned to China to start his current company, Golden Eagle International.

Dorothy Wang’s net worth explored

Dorothy Wang first found reality TV fame on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and she’s involved in a variety of business ventures in 2022.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $10M.

She has an Instagram following of 1 Million and can be found on IG @dorothywang. Dorothy also has a travel website where she shares her experiences of all kinds of destinations including Tokyo, Capri, Amsterdam and more.

It’s clear to see that Dorothy is very popular on social media. But, from the Bling Empires season 2 trailer, Dorothy and Kane aren’t the best of friends. According to her cast mate, Kane: “People like Dorothy, all they do is gossip and make drama.”

