Dorothy Wang is back on our screens in Bling Empire: New York and fans have been rushing to her Instagram comments to compliment her weight loss and hair transformation.

The star regularly keeps her 1 million followers updated with her life, and over the Thanksgiving period, the star posted a range of snaps showcasing her new look which included a new dark brown hair color.

Dorothy first made her TV debut on Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills in 2014, so fans have seen her many different hair colors and outfits over the past 9 years.

Fans compliment Dorothy Wang’s weight loss

In a Thanksgiving snap posted in her new home location, New York, fans were rushing to compliment Dorothy on her weight loss, and hair color.

One fan commented: “Dark hair and lost weight both look great on you!!!!!”

While another penned: “Love the darker hair on you! And looks like you lost weight” to which Dorothy replied: “Thank you!”

The ‘photo dump’ shows the 34-year-old surrounded by friends and food during the Thanksgiving period and she even gives fans a sneak peek into her BeReal on the last slide.

Dorothy showcased her gratitude on the post captioning it: “It’s giving… happy, healthy, abundant, loving, warm, vibrant, fun and very grateful! Hope everyone had a great thanksgiving, finds their tribe, and always feel like they’re exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Dorothy opens up about her health struggles

Speaking to South China Morning Post before the Bling Empire season 3 release, Dorothy opened up about her health struggles including ‘crazy anaphylactic reactions.’

“Rheumatologists and dermatologists couldn’t figure it out,” she said. “I couldn’t travel, go out, or film. I couldn’t take meetings.”

She continued: “We looked at Lyme disease, toxic mold, and heavy metal poisoning, and there was no concrete answer. I turned to Eastern medicine and cut out a lot of foods.”

“I didn’t care what everyone thought, or for their validations, I just wanted to work on my health and happiness,” she told the publication.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for WAKUDA at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The Bling Empire star wants New York to ‘roughen and toughen her up’

Dorothy decided to make the move to New York after being ‘pampered’ living in Los Angeles her whole life.

At the start of Bling Empire: New York we hear Dorothy say she wants New York to ‘roughen and toughen her up a little bit.’

She says she wants “New York Dorothy” to be a little more riskier and live life on the edge, as she doesn’t usually take that many risks.

At the start of the series, Wang announces she’s single and ready to mingle with the New York boys, so we’re sure the series is going provide viewers with all the drama!

WATCH BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK