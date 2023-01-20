Bling Empire is back on Netflix for its spin-off New York season starring Dorothy Wang, but what does the star do for a job to afford the luxury lifestyle?

Fans will remember Dorothy’s rise to fame in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, due to her parent’s riches, but the star has now accumulated a pretty impressive net worth in her own right.

We take a look into what Dorothy Wang does for a living and her net worth.

Dorothy Wang’s job

Dorothy first rose to fame when she starred in four seasons of E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which debuted in 2014. She’s since gone on to star in a number of TV shows including Netflix’s Bling Empire and is now one of the main cast members in the spin-off, Bling Empire: New York.

As well as being a TV personality, Dorothy is a licensed real estate broker and has worked with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, at his brokerage, The Agency.

The star also started a jewelry line named Fabuluxe and a champagne brand called Rich and Bubbly.

Dorothy Wang’s net worth explored

Celebrity Net Worth states Dorothy Wang has a net worth of $10M.

Dorothy’s net worth will be built up from her many streams of income including TV appearances and her businesses. The star also boasts 1 million followers on Instagram, which is sure to help bulk up the net worth.

Roger Wang, Dorothy’s father has a net worth of $2.5Bn, as per Forbes. The publication states that Roger Wang is chairman of the real estate firm Golden Eagle International, which builds malls and office buildings in eastern China.

Fans have mixed feelings about Dorothy on Bling Empire: New York

Bling Empire: New York debuted on Netflix on 20 January and fans have rushed to Twitter to share their opinions on Dorothy, which have been mixed.

Some viewers are loving Dorothy on the show. One fan tweeted: “Dorothy Wang is reality TV gold #blingempirenewyork”

However, others aren’t too keen. Another viewer tweeted: “Dorothy Wang on bling empire is NOT the moment.”

