Down For Love season 2 is in high demand following the popularity of season 1. We saw cast members with Down syndrome find love. Are there more episodes of Down For Love and where was it filmed?

After the success of matches made on Down For Love on Netflix, just a batch of episodes was not enough for those who watched the first season. Fans say they “need” a season 2. We’ve got the gossip…

Down For Love: Season 2

Down For Love season 2 is officially confirmed. A casting call was posted by producers Attitude TV in September 2022 asking for potential season 2 cast members to apply for the Netflix show.

All five episodes of season 1 came out in one go, meaning most viewers binged the entire lot straight away. The production company was still casting people for the second season back in January 2023.

Season 1 had already been filmed before October 2022, as those who have stayed together, such as Liesel and Brayden, recently celebrated their yearly anniversary as a couple.

Where was Down For Love filmed?

Down For Love episodes were filmed at stunning locations in and around New Zealand. Most of the shooting set-ups were carried out in Dunedin and Auckland.

Filmed in conjunction with New Zealand Down Syndrome Association in 2021, Josh, who is almost 21 and lives with his family in Auckland, had the crew visit his home for his Down For Love season 1 scenes.

When John met Emma, the two first saw each other outside the Auckland Art Gallery. The show location explains why Down For Love season 1 first aired on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Success of Netflix show’s season 1

Down For Love season 1 was first aired on TV2 at the beginning of 2022. Since it was shown on Netflix, it has grown in popularity in the last week, with some of the couples still together.

Liesel and Brayden have remained a couple, as well as Josh and Sophie. One of the videos Josh has recently uploaded to TikTok features him and Sophie sharing a kiss with a sweet song in the background.

However, not all of the matches appear to have lasted. Aelinor and Carlos don’t follow each other on Instagram while Luka and Lily-Mae are not a couple, with the latter stating she is single on Facebook.

