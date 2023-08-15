Netflix brings a brand new series to screens on August 11. Down For Love follows the journeys of people living with Down Syndrome as they embark on the world of dating. The cast members hail from New Zealand, although some of the cast members have traveled all over the globe. Let’s find out more about Aelinor Holloway from Down For Love including what her disability is.

The New Netflix series Down For Love sees the cast members navigate their love lives. While they all begin as strangers to one another, some of them end up finding their other halves on the show. Aelinor and her date appear to fall head over heels as he woos her with poetry and they find they have a lot in common.

Aelinor from Down For Love’s disability

Down For Love star Aelinor has Developmental Dyspraxia.

Her mother, Francesca, explains during episode 2 of the show: “It means that she can’t do some of the things that someone her age might do like driving, riding a bike.”

Aeloinor’s mom adds that the star has had her “ups and downs” as some of the people she’s dated haven’t “understood the impact of her disability.”

Where is Aelinor from?

During episode 2, Aelinor explains to her date that she has visited Paris and Italy.

However, the history enthusiast hails from Auckland, New Zealand.

Her date, Carlos Antonio Biggemann, was born in Bolivia and lived in La Paz until he was 10 years old.

Carlos speaks multiple languages and has received many awards, but really wants to experience love.

He lives in Dunedin which is located on the South Island of New Zealand.

Aelinor and Carlos from Down For Love

Aelinor and Carlos, 30, take a tour of Larnach Castle on their date during episode 2.

He says that her beauty “captivates” him, and she responds that she enjoys spending time with him too.

They both agree that they want to be a part of one another’s future plans.

The two enjoy dates during the series including a pasta-making class and Carlos says that for both of them, it was “love at first sight.”

The Netflix stars talk of getting married at Larnach Castle in episode 4.

Neither Carlos nor Aelinor has posted their relationship status on social media following the release of Down For Love.

Aelinor is on Instagram at @raenyra12 and Carlos is on the ‘gram, too, at @biggemanncarlos.

There’s no official update on Carlos and Aelinor’s romance following the show.

However, on a Facebook post of Carlos’ from April, Aelinor wrote:

“Lol, my new boyfriend might not be super wealthy, but at least he has his head screwed on right. Seriously dude buck up and get yourself together.”

The two aren’t following one another and Aelinor’s Facebook profile picture appears to show her with a male friend.

