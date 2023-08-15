A brand new heartwarming series drops of Netflix in 2023 called Down For Love. The new show follows New Zealanders living with Down Syndrome as they navigate the complicated world of dating. One of the 15 stars of the show is Libby Hunsdale. So, let’s get to know the Down For Love cast member.

The cast of Down For Love are all seeking a special connection. The season begins by introducing viewers to Josh and Libby who are both looking for love. Speaking during episode 1 of the show, Libby explains: “Down Syndrome is an extra chromosome that allows you to learn differently from other people.”

Credit: Screenshot from Netflix show Down For Love

Libby from Down For Love

Down For Love viewers are introduced to Libby Hunsdale in episode 1.

The Netflix star is 19 years old and loves dancing and acting.

She lives in Whanganui, New Zealand with her grandmother named Barb.

Libby explains that she and her grandma “get on like a house on fire.”

Barb says of her granddaughter: “She’s fun to live with. She’s my best friend.”

The two enjoy two of the same things, Barb adds: “It’s like having a girlfriend living with me.”

Netflix star lost her mom

Libby’s grandmother, Barb, explains that she is “mature,” during episode 1. She added that Libby has “been through experiences a lot of children her age haven’t been through.”

Her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was two years old. She says during the show that she had to live with her mom’s seizures for around 12 years of her life.

Libby’s mother sadly died and upon seeing her after she passed away, the 19-year-old says through tears that she had a panic attack.

She appears on the show as she’s looking for a partner and wears her mom’s dresses on her dates so that a part of her is with her.

Speaking on the Netflix show, Libby tells viewers what love is to her: “…Someone who you can trust, and someone who you can talk to and someone that is one hundred percent loyal and honest with you all of the time.”

She’s looking for someone “loyal, honest, and fun,” who has a good sense of humor.

Down For Love star is a Down Syndrome advocate

Libby is not only a Netflix star but she’s also a social media personality, too.

She can be found on Instagram at @Libby.Hunsdale with over 1.4k followers.

In a post from May 2023, Libby writes that she’s a “model and actress.” She appeared in a film called Poppy and had the starring role.

During the Netflix show, Libby attends a photoshoot and shares that she’s following in her late mom’s footsteps as a model.

Following Down For Love’s release, Libby wrote on the ‘gram on August 15: “Just wanted to give a big thank you to everyone for supporting Down For Love, I am very new to allistic dating culture and would love to show everyone how I’m navigating adulthood as someone who is part of the LGBTQIA+ community with down syndrome.”

Credit: Screenshot from Netflix show Down For Love

WATCH DOWN FOR LOVE ON NETFLIX NOW