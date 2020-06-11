Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Lenox Hill is the latest addition to Netflix’s docuseries roster, arriving to the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 10th.

This fly on the wall documentary offers an insight into the working lives of four doctors at a busy Upper East Side hospital.

One of the core doctors is Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson, who was one of the OB-GYN physicians.

To find out more about Amanda – including updates on her following the end of the series – we found Amanda on Instagram! Here’s everything you need to know about the obstetrician from Netflix’s Lenox Hill.

Who is Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson?

Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson is introduced on Lenox Hill when she’s in her fourth year residency at the hospital’s OB-GYN department. Amanda started at Lenox Hill Hospital in 2015. She had studied at Baylor College of Medicine.

Amanda acknowledged the difficulties of being a junior doctor, but said that as soon as she worked in the OBGYN department, she knew she had found her calling. Amanda said: “I pretty much didn’t like any rotation except OB-GYN.” It comes as no surprise that Amanda ended up working as a doctor, as both of her parents were nurses in the military.

Amanda on Netflix’s Lenox Hill

At the end of Lenox Hill, we see Amanda undergo a role reversal, as throughout her time on the show she was pregnant. Amanda, the physician becomes the OB-GYN patient and finally gives birth to her son.

The final scenes watch as Amanda, her husband Kevin and their son pack up their New York apartment. They had plans to move to California after Amanda had graduated from medical school.

Amanda now works at the San Jose Medical Centre in California.

MEET THE CAST: Updates on Lenox Hill’s doctor Mitchell Levine

Follow Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson on Instagram

On her Instagram, Amanda describes herself as an “OBGYN serving and empowering women.” Her first post was back in February 2020 and she only has four posts as of publication date.

Currently, Amanda has just 241 followers.

You can follow Dr. Amanda under the handle @amandalittlerichardson.

WATCH LENOX HILL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK