Ever since Netflix found their feet in the reality TV world, they have been branching out their content. Now, we have a show unlike any other: Skin Decision.

While we’re used to medical reality shows – Netflix found huge success earlier this year with Lenox Hill – this show takes a look at a slightly different type of medical procedure. The show focusses on plastic surgery and how it can help peoples lives. Rather than focussing on cosmetic surgery for cosmetics’ sake, Skin Decision’s clientele are made up of those looking to recuperate their bodies. Some have been in tragic accidents, others struggling with their mental wellbeing as a result of their exterior. You probably weren’t prepared to bring tissues to the show, but you’ll need them!

Skin Decision is fronted by Nurse Jamie and Dr Sheila Nazarian.

So, with the new Netflix series kicking off on Wednesday, July 15th, we thought it best to get to know Dr Nazarian better. Find out everything you need to know here, from age to husband and more.

Who is Dr Sheila Nazarian?

Sheila Nazarian, MD is no stranger to our screens. Over the years she has starred as a guest doctor on the likes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardahsian, Basketball Wives, as well as E! News.

This is the first time Sheila is starring on a Netflix series, and as a lead on the show.

Sheila is an award-winning plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, 90210. She is the founder of Nazarian Plastic Surgery. This business was created in 2013.

After attending Columbia University in New York and graduating with a BA in economics with a premedical concentration, Shiela moved into medicine. From there, she matriculated into Yeshiva University’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Finally, Sheila matched into a combined plastic surgery residency at the University of Southern California.

Sheila Nazarian: Age

Dr Sheila Nazarian is 42 years old.

Sheila came to the United States in 1985, according to this interview. At the time, Sheila was 7 years old. This must mean Sheila Nazarian was born around 1978. As the Iranian Revolution took place in 1979, many Iranians fled from their home country to others, particularly the United States.

From checkin on social media, we found that Sheila is born in August. Some posts state her birthday is August 12th, some state August 13th.

Does Sheila have a husband?

Yes. Sheila is married to Dr. Fardad Mobin, a neurosurgeon.

In a Facebook post Sheila wrote on Father’s Day in 2018, she gushed about her husband, Fardad. Sheila wrote:

My husband is a neurosurgeon who came to America when he was 13. He finished college with a masters in physics in 3 years. He was the second youngest to graduate from his medical school class with honors. We were engaged 3 months after meeting and that was 13 years ago!

Fardad attended the University of California, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, UC Davis School of Medicine, and UCLA Medical Center before becoming a clinical instructor of neurosurgery at UCLA.

So, the couple must have met in 2005. They have 3 kids as of 2020, however they do not post much about their children online.

