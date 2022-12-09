Dream Home Makeover is back on Netflix for season 4, with the return of general contractor Tyler. Shea and Syd McGee are back, transforming clients’ homes with the help of Tyler and the rest of the team.

As well as providing construction for the makeovers, Tyler also seems to be providing eye candy for viewers at home who say they’re ‘obsessed’ with him.

So of course, we stalked Tyler on Instagram, and here’s what we found.

Who is Tyler from Dream Home Makeover?

Tyler Farrell is the general contractor on Dream Home Makeover, who has been working with Shea and Syd McGee since series 1.

The couple started working with Tyler two years before the release of the first series, after doing a project together in Park City.

The pair described it as a “great working relationship” on their Netflix show, and it then snowballed into working on other projects together. Cut to season 4, and their working relationship seems stronger than ever.

From his Instagram, it seems like Tyler has 4 children with his wife Daile Farrell.

The contractor says he hasn’t watched the show yet

Taking to his Instagram on the day of release, Tyler posted a video on his construction company, Killowen’s Instagram account.

The contractor told fans to go and watch the new season, although he admits he hasn’t yet seen it himself.

He also told fans that in episode 6, we’ll get a pretty good insight into his love of bidets. Well, if that’s not enough to run over to Netflix to watch the new season we don’t know what is!

Fans can’t get enough of Tyler on Dream Home Makeover

It’s not just Tyler’s work that the viewers admire, it’s his body too. Commenting on Tyler’s Instagram post one fan said: “But do we get to see your arms in one of the episodes?!!”

We don’t think Tyler’s arms are meant to be the main attraction on the show, but it seems like many fans may be watching for a similar reason…

Another user tweeted: “I’ve got the hots for Tyler the contractor from Dream Home Makeover.”

