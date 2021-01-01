Dream Home Makeover locations explored: Where are the Netflix show's season 2 episodes based?











Fans of Dream Home Makeover asking where each house is situated are in luck as we take a look at the season 2 episode locations.

Netflix Original series Dream Home Makeover is back for a second season in 2021. A batch of six new episodes are all available to watch on the streaming service.

Launching on Netflix on January 1st, makeover show fans are bound to be in awe of Shea and Syd McGee’s handiwork this season.

Screenshot: Dream Home Makeover series 2 episode 2 – Netflix

Dream Home Makeover locations

Dream Home Makeover season 1 saw design duo Shea and Syd McGee renovate all kinds of homes. Season 1 episode 4 saw the couple head to Los Angeles for a particular property.

Season 2 has seen the couple remain in the state of Utah. Syd and Shea have made-over homes in the following locations:

Mapleton

Lehi

Heber city

Salem

By the looks of Shea and Syd’s McGee and Co company website, the couple’s company and life is based in Utah.

Dream Home Makeover episode 2 location

Dream Home Makeover season 2 episode 2 focused on the ‘Poole & Newbury Project’.

Omar and Josh wanted to renovate their apartment into a ‘mother-in-law suite’.

The location of the episode 2 property is Millcreek, Salt Lake County, Utah.

According to Shea McGee, Millcreek is situated just south of Salt Lake City, Utah. The area is well-known for its Midcentury style homes.

It looks as though all the houses renovated in season 2 are located in Utah rather than any other states in the US.

Are Syd and Shea McGee mormon?

It’s unconfirmed whether Syd and Shea McGee are Mormon or not.

According to the LA Times, 49% of the Utah population is Mormon, so it’s a fifty-fifty chance of the couple following the religion.

Shea attended and graduated from Brigham Young University, which according to Distractify, is a “university owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church“.

For any Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans, it could be assumed that Syd and Shea are Mormon but they don’t really choose to publicly announce it, as with some of the cast of the show which is also set in Utah.

