Will there be a Dream Home Makeover season 2? Netflix reveals renewal status!

Dream Home Makeover premiered on October 16th and fans already want to know if there will be a second season.

Netflix has dropped a brand new makeover series to offer escapism to audiences around the world during those uncertain times.

Dream Home Makeover features Shea and Syd McGee, a couple behind the company Studio McGee, which offers an interior design service and online store.

The first season of the Netflix series has been a massive success with many viewers at home.

So, will there be a season 2 of Dream Home Makeover?

Dream Home Makeover on Netflix

The renovation series premiered on Friday, October 16th on Netflix.

The first season comprises of six episodes and each is around 25 minutes long.

Dream Home Makeover features real families who want to transform their homes using the help of creative expert Shea McGee and her husband Syd, the brains behind Studio McGee.

Each episode features a different couple who are after a home makeover, so expect anything from a movie room remake to a barn loft conversion.

Will there be a season 2 of Dream Home Makeover?

Yes! Dream Home Makeover will be back for season 2 on Netflix.

In fact, the second series has already been filmed and the release time is confirmed to be some time in 2021.

Taking to their blog, Studio McGee confirmed the exciting news to their viewers around the world and wrote:

“We actually filmed everything all at once, but the next batch of episodes will air in 2021. This home will be featured, but not this room, so I figured I could sneak a peek?!”

If you want to have a sneak peek at the house featured in season 2, head to Studio McGee‘s website.

Dream Home Makeover: Ratings

It’s no brainers that Dream Home Makeover has been renewed for a second series at such an early stage.

While Netflix bosses cannot guess how successful a show can be, they certainly know that their international audiences love everything about home renovation series.

Plus, the first season has only six episodes which is not enough for any fans of interior design transformations.

According to What’s On Netflix, Dream Home Makeover is currently in fifth place of top 10 TV series on Netflix US.

