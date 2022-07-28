











Dream team Syd and Shea McGee have children to look after and an entire company worth of renovations to get through. So when there was a ten-hour drive in-between its two US locations for season 3, that was an added task.

Shea has revealed that they flew between destinations, while it’s absolutely clear that the married couple love what they do. Their firm Studio McGee has become so successful that clients are lining up for its services.

Filming a Netflix series usually involves taking a large chunk of your calendar up, but add into that ten hours between the two places they filmed, as well as a long list of clients to get through – and you get the McGee’s workload.

DREAM HOME MAKEOVER S3 (L to R) Shea and Syd McGee from Studio McGee in Dream Home Makeover S3. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Where is Dream Home Makeover filmed?

Dream Home Makeover season 3 is filmed in California and Utah. Specifically, the McGees remodelled a kitchen in San Marcos, California, during the first episode before moving onto Salt Lake City – over 10 hours away – for episode two.

Then, episode 3 brought us back to California, in the southern part, to continue their work on a custom full-house remodel for Liz and Neil. The following episode then saw a return to Utah, but this time in Draper.

Syd and Shea then worked their magic on a primary suite renovation shot in San Francisco. And then for the finale, camera crews are seen pitching up in Salt Lake City again to put together a kid-friendly living room.

Shea McGee talks filming season 3

Filming shots capture Shea pregnant with her third child, who was born in July 2021, a year before its season 3 release. She also revealed on the Studio McGee website that the camera crews film everything on location twice!

With a 5am wake-up call and hair and make-up artists arriving at their home by 7am, Shea and Syd then head to the filming location for the day, but juggling several projects in a short space of time can be challenging. Shea said:

We’re used to juggling multiple projects at a time, but for the show we cast the one room transformations, so those projects are added on top of our normal workload and things get wild! We also have tight turnarounds to keep on schedule and have to be very nimble as problems arise.

Shea revealed they flew to the destinations for this season, describing the two-hour journeys as “quick”. She added: “We could do day trips to check on the progress and film at the same time.”

Previous filming locations

Dream Home Makeover season 1 saw design duo Shea and Syd McGee renovate all kinds of homes. Season 1 episode 4 saw the couple head to Los Angeles for a particular property.

Season 2 saw the couple remain in the state of Utah. Syd and Shea made-over homes in the following locations:

Mapleton

Lehi

Heber city

Salem

By the looks of Shea and Syd’s McGee and Co company website, the couple’s company and life is based in Utah. However, the Studio McGee firm has always worked on out-of-state homes.

