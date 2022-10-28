









This year saw the Real Housewives franchise head to Dubai for the first time and now, Netflix follows suit with a brand new reality series in 2022 called Dubai Bling. Giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of the super-wealthy, the series kicks off on October 27. So, let’s take a look at the Dubai Bling cast’s net worths.

From throwing lavish parties in the desert to hiring private DJs and magicians, driving around in Lamborghinis, and shopping at Chanel, it’s clear to see that the cast of Dubai Bling aren’t strapped for cash. Some were born into being super-rich while others are self-made millionaires…

Dubai Bling cast net worth: DJ Bliss

Dubai Bling’s DJ Bliss was born Marwan Parham Al Awadhi.

He’s 41 years old and per Celebs Week has a net worth of just over $1.7M.

DJ Bliss has 725K followers on Instagram @djblissdubai. Per his IG bio, he’s not only a DJ but also a businessman. He’s married to fellow Dubai Bling star Danya Mohammed. The Cinemaholic reports that Danya’s net worth is around $1M.

Farhana Bodi

Social media sensation, Farhana, is a single mother to her son, Aydin.

All Famous Birthday estimates her net worth at $1.5M, however, Arabian Business provides a lower estimate of $380,000.

Farhana has lived in Dubai since 2008 and has 1.5M followers on Instagram at @farhanabodi.

Kris Fade

Kris is divorced and has two daughters. He’s now married to his wife, Brianna. The two tied the knot in March 2022.

The Dubai Bling star is a radio host and entrepreneur whose parents came from Lebanon. He spent a lot of his life in Australia.

The Cinemaholic estimates Kris’ net worth at $2M in 2022. He has 310K followers @krisfade.

Loujain Adada’s net worth

Loujain Adada is in her early thirties and is a mother of two daughters.

She was married to Walid Juffali from 2012 until his death in 2016.

Walid was a chairman of the largest privately owned enterprise in Saudi Arabia, E. A. Juffali and Brothers.

Arabian Business estimates Loujain’s net worth of $3.8M, making her the second-wealthiest of all the cast members.

Dubai Bling cast net worth: Lojain Omran

Dubai Bling star Lojain Omran is 45 years old.

She was born on October 26, 1977, in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, and has a sister who appears on the Netflix series.

Lojain is a TV presenter and she’s set to turn her career focus to acting in the future. She has an Instagram following of over 10M and can be found at @lojain_omran.

Per The Cinemaholic, Lojain’s net worth is estimated at $6M.

Fahad and Safa Siddiqui

Fahad and Safa Siddiqui are a couple who feature on Dubai Bling.

It’s safe to say that Safa is accustomed to having the finer things in life and her Instagram shows how much she loves a designer label.

Safa has a net worth of $180,000, according to Arabian Business. Reality Titbit reports that Fahad’s net worth is estimated between $180,000 and $800,000.

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem Al Samadi is the Dubai Bling cast member with the highest net worth.

He’s been an entrepreneur since he was a teenager and now has multiple businesses including Forever Rose, London.

Ebraheem was born in Kuwait and he said during episode 1 that his mother is from the USA.

At 34 years old, he has 350 employees and a net worth of $50M per Arabian Business.

Dubai Bling cast net worth: Zeina Khoury

Zeina Khoury hails from Lebanon and has lived in Dubai for the past 15 years. She says that she came to the ‘Diamond City’ with $300 and is now a self-made millionaire.

She’s a real estate CEO and was a part of the team that founded Palazzo Versace Dubai. Because her name is tied to the hotel, she says she’s now known as ‘The Queen of Versace’.

Zeina’s net worth is estimated at $310K per Arabian Business.

