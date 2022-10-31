









Following the success of Bling Empire, a new show that takes a look at another group of super-wealthy individuals is here. Dubai Bling dropped on Netflix in 2022 and fans are loving the show so much they’re eager for season 2 to arrive already.

From Zeina and Ebraheem’s drama to Loujain’s hopes of reconnecting with her mother, every episode of the show had a storyline and fans can’t get enough of Dubai Bling judging by their tweets.

The show certainly oozes luxe, whether we’re talking about the cars the cast drive or the parties they throw.

Dubai Bling drops on Netflix

On October 27, 2022 Dubai Bling dropped on Netflix.

All eight episodes were available to watch immediately from 8am.

The Dubai Bling cast includes DJ Bliss, Kris Fade, Lojain Omran, Safa Siddiqui, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi and many other wealthy residents of the city. Some are self-made, while others were born into millions.

Fans want Dubai Bling season 2 ‘immediately’

There’s not been an official announcement for Dubai Bling season 2 just yet, Cosmopolitan reports. But that doesn’t mean fans are going to stop calling for another season to be confirmed.

Many people have taken to Twitter to express their love for season 1 and how much they want season 2 to arrive.

One person tweeted: “The whole season was consistent, episode after episode. A rare gem from Netflix. Yes we do want a season 2.”

Another said they’d “love” it if there was a season 2.

Here’s some more fan reactions:

Dubai Bling cast members’ wealth versus Bling Empire

The richest cast member of Netflix’s Bling Empire is Anna Shay. She has a net worth of $600 million (£523 million), Heart estimates.

Shay’s reported net worth is higher than that of Ebraheem Al Samadi, who appears on Dubai Bling. Ebraheem’s net worth is “in excess of” $50 million, Arabian Business estimates.

Although Ebraheem’s net worth is lower than Anna Shay’s, he has a higher net worth than Bling Empire star Kane Lim. Tatler Asia estimates Kane is worth $20 million.

