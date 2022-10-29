Dubai Bling star Fadie Musallet already had taste of fame as DJ Khaled's cousin











Dubai Bling has taken Netflix by storm and with a group of the city’s richest residents, and it’s no surprise there are some famous relatives in the mix! Fadie Musallet, cousin to DJ Khaled, is one of the entrepreneurs cast in the hit Netflix show.

Fadie isn’t a stranger to the celeb lifestyle, and as well as bringing entertainment onto our screens, he also brings A-List talent and entertainment to the residents of Dubai.

We take a look into Fadie and his career.

**DUBAI BLING SERIES 1 SPOILERS BELOW**

Who is Fadie Musallet?

Fadie is an entrepreneur born and raised in Florida and is of Palestinian heritage.

He has started multiple ventures, his main one bringing A-List talent to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. According to GQ, Fadie has even broken world records such as the world’s biggest concert for Kiss 2020 Goodbye.

In an interview with the magazine, he said his mantra was:

“Never regret what you do, regret what you don’t do! I live and die by that.”

On episode 4 of Dubai Bling, Fadie was seen putting that mantra into place by asking LJ on a date. (Let’s hope he didn’t regret that!)

Who is DJ Khaled?

DJ Khaled (real name Khaled Mohammed Khaled) is a DJ, record executive, and record producer.

It’s hard not to have heard his name (or music before) as he has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including Beyonce, Drake and Rihanna to name a few!

Alongside his music, DJ Khaled also became a Snapchat sensation, entertaining fans with his lavish lifestyle and flamboyant personality.

He has two children – Asahd and Aalam – with wife Nicole Tuck.

Inside Fadie’s career

Although related to one of America’s biggest record producers, Fadie has a career in his own right. He has also helped his cousin broker agreements in his career.

When asked by GQ what the most rewarding part of his job was he said:

“Knowing I’m the connecting bridge for someone’s dream to turn into reality and seeing a smile on their face is the true reward for me.”

Although Fadie’s forte is bringing talent to Dubai, he also has a nonprofit organization that helps feed the less fortunate.

On Fadie’s Instagram, his bio links to his initiative thegivingfamily. According to GQ, through this initiative he has fed over 150,000 laborers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dubai Bling Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix

