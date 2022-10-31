Dubai Bling: What is Farhana Bodi's nationality?











Dubai Bling has managed to gain a lot of attention ever since the show premiered on Netflix. With this, fans have also been curious to find out cast member Farhana Bodi’s nationality.

The show revolves around the wealthy cast members of Dubai as they go on with their daily activities. It gives a sneak peek into their lavish life while showing us how they manage their business.

Mixed with entertainment and drama, the show has already won many hearts and people hope for a Season 2.

What is Farhana Bodi’s nationality?

Farhana is of Indian nationality and South Asian ethnicity. She made the debut along with the rest of the cast members and let fans inside her life.

Due to her upbringing, she is able to speak English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Urdu. At the moment, she is busy conquering the world of fashion as she shows off her style on her social media.

While Farhana has managed to make a name for herself in the fashion industry this had not always been her dream as she had been a tomboy.

However, things changed when she turned 19 as she fell in love with fashion and decided to explore it.

A look at her net worth

Farhana has been working in the industry for a long time and has managed to gain a lot of followers along the way.

At the moment, she has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and takes her fans along for a ride by showing off her lavish lifestyle.

Not to forget, her lifestyle blog, I Woman of the World has been doing well on its own and has had a number of views ever since it was launched.

While the exact number is unknown, the jet setter has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

A look at what has she said about her journey

Farhana has come a long way and she is not afraid to talk about the challenges she has had to face on the way.

Speaking to Social Ketchup, she opened up about the rule of philosophy that she lives by and said: “Never give up on what you really want. The future belongs to those who take risks and dare. When you believe in yourself and your dream, nothing will be impossible.”

Talking about her blog, she said: “I always wanted to inspire and empower women from all walks of life. I started this initiative to create a platform on social media for women to start up their own ventures & brands and for all women to inspire each other through their work and struggles. I also have a VIP guest list service which I utilize to host VIP events for luxury brands.”

