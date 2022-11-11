









Dubai Bling season 1 has ended with Ebraheem and Danya still being on each other’s side, but the duo locked horns with Zeina and Safa.

The first season of the Netflix show has reality TV fans hooked with all the drama and bling.

One of the major plot points towards the end of the season was cast member Zeina’s fight with fellow Dubai Bling stars Ebraheem and Danya.

What started as a verbal altercation took an ugly turn and became physical.

Ebraheem and Danya’s fight with Zeina on Dubai Bling explained

Zeina and Ebraheem started Dubai Bling season 1 as friends. However, things went south after the latter learned about Zeina and Loujain Adada’s (LJ) dislike of Farhana Bodi.

Ebraheem considered Farhana a close friend and ended up sharing with her some of the stuff the rest of the cast had said about her.

Tensions peaked when Farhana’s time at LJ’s desert getaway came to an end. The group of women felt that Ebraheem had disclosed the location.

Making matters worse, Zeina and Safa took the topic to Ebraheem’s cafe, confronting him at his workplace which he found disrespectful.

The Forever Rose owner shared the cafe incident with dear friend Danya. The duo, in turn, landed at Zeina’s office, trying to get back at her. Ebraheem and Danya insisted that the former wanted to buy Zeina’s company, pushing the latter to her limit.

As things became ugly, the two women ended up in a physical fight with one another. Coffees were hurled at each other and the stuff lying in Zeina’s office.

Ebraheem and Zeina fight again after Ebraheem’s public apology

While the Dubai Bling cast members can hate each other, they can’t really avoid one other. Ebraheem and Danya keep running into Zeina and Safa throughout the rest of the episodes.

Finally, heeding his mom’s advice, Ebraheem decides to issue a public apology to Zeina at LJ’s Women’s Day auction event. The apology leaves many of the attendees shocked. Zeina looked the most baffled.

It looks like they have made peace as the two are finally able to look each other in the eye and speak to one another. However, Zeina quickly gets ticked off when Ebraheem speaks up for Danya.

Zeina storms off the table, rejecting Ebraheem’s apology. Safa follows her.

Zeina and Ebraheem don’t reconcile at the end of season 1

Dubai Bling season 1 ends on a high note despite the tensions between some of its cast members.

We see Kris Fade finally marrying Brianna. Zeina, Safa, and Ebraheem are all in attendance, but Danya is not.

At the end, we see Ebraheem calling Danya from the wedding party to tell her he feels sad and “it’s not the same” without her and Bliss.

Zeina and Safa talked about all the ‘stupid things’ that happened between them and Ebraheem.

Ebraheem and Zeina, who started season 1 as friends, are unable to reconcile at the end.

