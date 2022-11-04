









Netflix‘s 2022 release, Dubai Bling, has been a huge hit with viewers. All eight episodes of the show dropped at once on October 27 and since then, it appears that Dubai Bling has been gaining fans by the day. Lojain Omran talks about her children and dating life.

Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Safa Siddiqui, Lojain Omran, and many more wealthy people make up the show’s cast. Their work lives, family relationships, love lives, and much more are documented in the series.

Lojain expressed her love of family during the show and now fans want to know more about Lojain Omran’s child…

Does Lojain Omran have a child?

Yes! During the Netflix show, Lojain talks about her children.

The Dubai Bling star said during episode 2 that when she buys something expensive, she thinks “Will my daughter be able to use it?”.

She also wanted to help Loujain Adada reconnect with her mother and got tearful over mother-and-child relationships on the show.

She said: “I went through circumstances that hindered me from raising my kids. Difficulties that disrupted the communication between me and them. I know the feeling when a mother is forced out of her kids’ lives. No mother would choose leaving her kids.”

Speaking to Safa Siddiqui and Zeina Khoury, Lojain also said that she had two natural pregnancies.

Latest in Bollywood reports that Lojain’s children are called Jilan and Samir, the report adds: “Her ex-husband’s name was Sheikh Salman Al Thani.”

Lojain is close with her family

Although Lojain’s children don’t appear on Dubai Bling, some of her other family members do.

She’s very close with her family including her brothers Basil and Mazen.

Lojain’s mother also appears on Dubai Bling when she goes to pick her up from Bahrain, as well as her sister, Aseel, who attends her Galentines party.

Her brothers often take to Instagram to share family snaps. Find Mazen on Instagram at @mazen_omran and Basil at @basil_omran.

The Dubai Bling star says she could be dating

During Dubai Bling episode 2, Lojain laughed at how people want her to get married and said: “I mean, I never complained. I’m happy I’m enjoying my life, thank God.

“Who knows? I might be romantically involved. I might be engaged to someone. I might be planning to get married.”

Lojain is clearly very private when it comes to her love life and doesn’t share much via her Instagram page about her personal relationships.

Find Lojain on IG at @lojain_omran where she has over 10M followers.

