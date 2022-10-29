Dubai Bling's Loujain Adada cut career short to become devoted mother











Dubai Bling is full of glitz and glam, however it’s not all sunshine and roses. One tragedy we hear of early on is how cast member Loujain Adada became a widow with two young children.

Loujain’s story really touched viewers’ hearts. At the start of the series, she opens up to the camera about her late husband Walid Juffali’s tragic passing when their youngest daughter was just one month old.

Loujain has been praised for her devotion as a mother raising two young children. But what did she do before becoming a mother? We take a look.

Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Loujain Adada?

Loujain (also known as LJ) is Lebonese and was born in California. The 32-year-old spent a few years of her childhood in the States before moving back to Lebanon.

She married her late husband Walid when she was 21, and she was with him until he sadly passed away from cancer in 2016. The pair had two children together.

She now spends most of her time focusing on raising her children. Writing on Ccercle she said: “Now it’s about creating a beautiful childhood for my two daughters and teaching them the right habits at a very young age.”

Loujain Adada before becoming a Mother

Before becoming a mother, LJ pursued a career in modeling and bagged her first beauty ad magazine shoot at just 14 years old, whilst she was still in school.

From this, she then extended her talents onto TV where she hosted MTV Lebanon’s music program, Energy Spin Magazine. She describes this as “a turning point and the start of building my own career.”

She was then host another TV program off the back of the success of the first one. However, she stated: “I couldn’t stay too long in both roles as then I got married and decided to shelve my career and build a family with my late husband.”

As we know, she married her late husband in her 20s when she quit her career to focus on her family.

View Instagram Post

Will LJ go back into her career?

In her piece with Ccercle in 2019, LJ said she definitely ‘misses having her own career’. However, speaking about her circumstances at the time she said:

“I believe there is a time for everything in our life. At this stage I’m a fully dedicated mother for my two lovely daughters and that is what is most important for me now. Most of my time is spent on family duties, responsibilities and simply being a mom!”

However, speaking on the future, she said she “tends not to think about it and takes each day as it comes.” She also acknowledged the fact that social media has now become as important as television.

With 139k Instagram followers and counting, we’re sure LJ has a great career in social media ahead of her!

View Instagram Post

Watch Dubai Bling Series 1 on Netflix now!

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK