Netflix’s Physical 100 has many famous athletes and Olympians in the line-up, including baseball legend Dustin Nippert.

The show will see Dustin compete against 99 other strong competitors until there is only one left standing. The winner will walk away with a huge cash prize of 300 million won.

We take a closer look into Dustin Nippert and his career before the show.

Dustin Nippert on Physical 100

Dustin Nippert is a former professional baseball pitcher, who holds eight seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

The rest of the contestants couldn’t believe their eyes when the “baseball legend” walked into the room.

Aside from his successful career, many of the girls couldn’t believe how tall he was, standing at 203cm.

At the end of episode 2, we saw a number of competitors take part in a one-on-one death match, including Singles Inferno’s Cha Hyun-seung.

Although Dustin has not yet taken part in a match, his fans were asking him over on his Instagram comments who and when he would end up fighting.

Episodes drop every Tuesday so hopefully, it won’t be too long before we see Dustin in action.

Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The baseball legend’s Career

Dustin played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in the Major League Baseball draft.

He came to Korea in 2007 to play for the KBO Doostan Bears. In 2016, he won the KBO League Most Valuable Player Award.

Nippert then went on to become the first foreign pitcher in the KBO league to win 100 games in his career. As well as this, he also holds the record for the longest career of a foreign player.

Meet Dustin Nippert on Instagram

Dustin can be found on Instagram @dnippert40. At the time of writing, he has just over 4300 followers.

Fans on his Instagram couldn’t wait for him to appear in the Netflix series.

On his Physical 100 announcement post one follower commented: “Go Justin!!! USA”, while another penned: “Lets get it brother!”

The Physical 100 finale will drop on Feburary 21 so fans will have to wait until then to find out if Dustin comes out victorious.

