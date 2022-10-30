









Forever Rose London is a company featured on a brand new Netflix series in 2022 which has left viewers asking questions about what it’s all about. Dubai Bling dropped all eight of its episodes on the streaming service on October 27 and brings with it a glamorous cast.

Real estate CEO Zeina Khoury, social media star Farhana Bodi, fashion designer Safa Siddiqui and DJ Bliss are all cast members on the new show. Entrepreneur Ebraheem Al Samadi is Dubai Bling‘s wealthiest cast member and he takes pride in the fact that he “takes care” of his mother.

Meet businessman Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem Al Samadi is 34 years old and was born in Kuwait.

His mother is from America and he is first introduced on the Netflix series during a blind date with co-star Loujain Adada.

The Netflix star can be found on Instagram with 120K followers @thebloomingman.

Ebraheem owns Forever Rose London

During Ebraheem’s Netflix debut, he wears a small rose on his jacket which is the first sign that he runs Forever Rose.

During Dubai Bling episode 1, Loujain says that a rose is “the worst” thing that someone could get her. Although she wasn’t impressed with Ebraheem’s roses, there are many people who are as he runs a successful business.

In his Instagram bio, Ebraheem writes that he’s the “founder and CEO” of Forever Rose London, Forever Rose Cafe, and Forever Oud.

Ebraheem’s cafe and its eye-catching design and decor is featured on Dubai Bling.

Forever Rose was acquired in 2014

Fact Magazine writes that Ebraheem was running his own successful business at 14 years old.

Twenty years later and he’s not only a businessman but now a reality TV star thanks to his appearance on Dubai Bling.

Per the Forever Rose website, the Al Samadi Group acquired the business in 2014 and evolved it into “a one stop complete luxury gifting boutique concept”.

​The rose products come “from the mineral-rich volcanic soils of Ecuador in South America and last for many years without water or sunlight”.

Per the shop section of the website, roses cost anywhere between 699 AED and over 5000 AED. This is around £160 to £1200 GBP.

Speaking to Masala! in 2022, Ebraheem said that he made his first $1M at the age of 18, adding: “Currently, our annual revenue is around 22 million dollars and I’m very grateful for this success”.

