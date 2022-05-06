Ed from The Circle season 1 now lifts mattresses and women for fun













Cue the twists, turns and the addition of a bit of spiciness because The Circle is back in 2022. Host Michelle Buteau and a brand new batch of contestants are ready for season 4 and the show is ready to binge as of May 4th.

While Crissa, Frank, Alyssa and co are all settling into the Circle in 2022, one contestant of season 4, John, is playing his mom, Carol. And, it wouldn’t be the first time that a parent has been involved in the show as season 1’s Ed Eason actually bought his mom into The Circle with him. So, let’s take a look at where Ed and Tammy are today.

Who is Ed from The Circle?

The Circle season 1 episode 8 brought with it not one but two new additions to the show!

Introducing himself on the Netflix series, Ed Eason said that people might think he’s an “a***ole, because that kind of what he looks like.”

Twenty-three-year-old Ed hails from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

He described himself as a “goofball” and the type of person that likes to have a”good time“. Ed enjoys partying and drinking beer.

Ed’s mother, Tammy, also joined him on The Circle. She’s 52 and works as a real estate agent. Tammy said that her son makes bad choices, especially with women.

Was Ed on The Challenge?

Yes, as well as going on Netflix’s The Circle, Ed also took part in MTV show The Challenge.

He appeared on Spies, Lies & Allies had success on the show due to his mental and physical strength.

Ed’s The Challenge series was the 37th from MTV and aired in 2021.

Ed from The Circle’s job explored

When Ed appeared on The Challenge and The Circle, it was revealed that he has an Ivy League degree in engineering.

As per LinkedIn he currently is putting his degree to use and works as a Service Engineer in Philadelphia.

Ed can be found on Instagram with over 110K followers @ed610_ where he is seen lifting all kinds of things from humans to giant mattresses. His mother, Tammy, is also on Instagram @tammyeason12.

