Elle Watson’s successful career proves shes more than a Byron Bae













Elle Watson is one of the cast members of the new Netflix reality series, Byron Baes, which is the first Australian reality show to make its debut on the platform. The show explores the lives of influencers and follows social media culture in Byron Bay, one of the most thriving spots in Australia.

After seeing Elle on the show fans now want to know more about her life off-camera. Keep reading to find out more about the Aussie influencer.

Elle Watson. Picture: Netflix Press Pack

Meet Elle Watson

Elle is from Australia and from what we know she has spent most of her life in Byron Bay. Her Instagram bio describes her as an “empowered businesswoman, a philanthropist with style, funding impact projects that save the planet.” – and this she definitely is.

Elle is an investor and an advisor and board member of The Good Human Factory which is an organisation that focuses on raising awareness and changing the way people view mental health.

It doesn’t end here as Elle is also an investor and advisor for the Beyond Coral Foundation, which promotes awareness for technologies that provide action against climate change.

Watson has 14 years of experience in local and international business and uses her platform on social media to promote change and awareness about issues close to her heart.

Elle’s Instagram explored

Elle has 4000 followers on her Instagram and has almost 300 posts on her feed so far. The primary use of her page is for her promotional work for her businesses but she also posts about other things.

Elle describes herself as a spiritual person and her Instagram reflects this as she is often posting pictures of her meditating with inspirational quotes and she also has a highlight real specifically for spirituality and mindfulness.

The businesswoman turned reality TV star also loves to travel, whether it’s for work or herself her whole feed is practically abroad. Elle has visited many countries and has travelled across the globe to places like Mexico, California and Ibiza.

All about Byron Baes

Many are wondering what Byron Baes is all about as it has faced some controversy from the start. The new Netflix show is the first Australian reality TV show on the channel and it showcases what a day in the life of an influencer is like.

The show follows the cast’s journey’s as they try to navigate professional and personal life in the mecca for influencers, Byron Bay.

The show isn’t just this, however, as similarly with every reality TV show, it comes with its fair share of drama, tears, romance and heartbreak. Elle Watson is one of the ladies to experience her fair share of this throughout the show as she tries to balance her successful corporate career with being an influencer.

